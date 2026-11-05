Where is Beth Holloway now? Natalee’s mother reveals her next legal move 21 years after Aruba disappearance

Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway (Image via Netflix) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nST9h0NpOYc

Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway (Image via Netflix)

More than two decades after the disappearance of Natalee Holloway on a high school graduation trip in Aruba, Beth Holloway, Natalee’s mother, still seeks justice. Despite Joran van der Sloot confessing to murdering the teenage girl from Alabama in 2023, Beth’s quest for justice is still going strong. In fact, she is currently looking for a possible murder trial in the Netherlands.

Beth currently resides in Birmingham, Alabama, and still works towards getting justice for her daughter through legal means. Beth has brought up a murder case against Joran van der Sloot in the Netherlands with the help of Dutch lawyers Royce de Vries and Annemiek van Spanje. Besides her legal efforts, Beth still works in advocacy for missing-person families and has revived Natalee's case in Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway.

Beth Holloway pursues legal action in the Netherlands

In March 2026, Beth filed a criminal complaint against van der Sloot with the Dutch authorities. She is collaborating with the Dutch attorneys Annemiek van Spanje and Royce de Vries on the possibility of charging him with Natalee's murder. This move came after complications in Aruba, where the prosecutors looked at more evidence but found that it was not enough to charge him with murder or qualified manslaughter. The limitation period for manslaughter charges had also expired in Aruban law.

But the Dutch authorities might still be able to look into this case according to their own legal system. In April 2026, the Public Prosecution Service of Aruba agreed to hand over the investigation files to the prosecutors in Amsterdam. Speaking of the process in connection with the Netflix documentary, Beth said that the Dutch authorities are looking into the documents and case materials. She said that the process is "in the hopper." But no murder charges have been announced yet.

"I’ve been working busy behind the scenes, got the murder complaint, and now we’re working on, hopefully, murder charges. So I’ve been busy, but one step at a time.”

What happened after van der Sloot confessed?

In October 2023, Joran van der Sloot confessed to the murder of Natalee in 2005 during a plea bargain in a US federal extortion and wire fraud case related to Beth. He was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison to be served at the same time as his 28-year prison term in Peru for the murder of Stephany Flores in 2010.

Both Beth and Natalee's father, Dave Holloway, attended his sentencing hearing and addressed the court. Even though the confession finally gave answers to the mystery surrounding Natalee's death, Beth is still trying to get a murder prosecution against van der Sloot. Her current efforts in the Netherlands are one such attempt.