Lee Know is going to be the first Stray Kids member to enlist in the military in 2027 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Lee Know is going to be the first Stray Kids member to enlist in the military in 2027 - Source: Getty

Lee Know is set to enlist in the South Korean military soon, his agency JYP Entertainment confirmed. According to Soompi, the agency issued a statement saying the Stray Kids star will fulfill his military service in the first quarter of 2027. The statement added:

“As a result, he may be unable to participate in some of the activities scheduled for the first quarter of 2027. However, before his enlistment, he will continue to connect with STAY through various content and individual activities.”

Lee Know is reportedly the first Stray Kids member to enlist in the army. The statement further stated:

“We understand that this news may come as a surprise to many STAY, and we appreciate your kind understanding.”

GUCCI announced Lee Know as its global brand ambassador last year

According to L'Officiel, Lee Know was named a Global Brand Ambassador for Gucci in June 2025. Recently, he posted photos from his shoot as Gucci's global brand ambassador.

Last year, the pop star spoke about this exciting collaboration:

“Gucci is a brand that connects heritage and innovation in such a unique way. I’m honoured to be part of their journey.”

With Know's upcoming enlistment in the South Korean military, fans may have to wait a while before the star takes on a new project.

Lee Know reflects on his long career in Stray Kids

In an interview with Harper’s Bazaar Korea, Lee Know opened up about his seven-year career in Stray Kids. While talking about being on the Billboard 200 with his release KARMA, Lee said (via Maeil Business Newspaper):

“It still doesn’t feel real. Achievements like being the first or reaching No. 1 aren’t things we can accomplish on our own. I’m simply grateful to have the opportunity to perform on the stage we’ve always dreamed of, and it’s only thanks to the fans who love and support us that we’re able to achieve these firsts. I’m just thankful. I think I should be my top priority. If I fall apart, I can’t do anything. To specify, before being Lee Know, I am Lee Minho, so I try to make myself suitable for the work. Fortunately, it doesn’t require drastic changes. I fit well with this job.”

Speaking about future growth, the star said he is looking forward to becoming healthier and stronger, with a calmer, more determined attitude.

Stay tuned for more updates.