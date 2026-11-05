Breaking Bad star Dean Norris hits double crisis with a secret divorce and $1M bankruptcy

Dean Norris and Bridget Norris - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Dean Norris and Bridget Norris - Source: Getty

Breaking Bad star Dean Norris faces two major challenges in his personal and business life. The actor, best known for playing DEA agent Hank Schrader in the hit AMC series, is divorcing his wife, Bridget Norris, after more than 20 years of marriage. At the same time, their California restaurant, Swing Inn Cafe, has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy with more than $1.8 million in debt.

The two developments became public on November 4. While the divorce case began in 2025, it had remained out of the public eye until recent reports brought it to light. According to TMZ and Page Six, court documents revealed details of both situations.

Dean Norris’ secret divorce comes to light amid $1.8 million restaurant bankruptcy

According to TMZ, Bridget Norris filed for divorce from Dean Norris in Riverside County, California, on February 14, 2025. She listed January 15, 2025, as their date of separation and cited irreconcilable differences as the reason for ending the marriage.

The couple married on October 27, 2001, and share five children. Two of their children are still minors. In her filing, Bridget requested joint legal and physical custody of their younger children. She also asked for spousal support and wanted the court to decide how their shared property would be divided.

TMZ reported that Dean responded to the divorce filing in May 2025. However, the case had not been finalized when the news became public on November 4. Neither Dean nor Bridget had publicly shared details about why their marriage ended.

The divorce news also surfaced around the time their restaurant faced a major financial problem. Swing Inn Cafe, located in Temecula, California, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on September 25, according to bankruptcy records reported by TMZ and Page Six.

What happened to Dean Norris’ Swing Inn Cafe?

According to The Independent, Dean and Bridget bought the historic Swing Inn Cafe in 2022. The restaurant has been serving customers in Temecula’s Old Town since 1927. The couple wanted to make it a barbecue-focused restaurant while keeping some of its traditional breakfast options.

However, the business has now reported more debt than assets. According to bankruptcy documents cited by TMZ, Swing Inn Cafe has approximately $147,809.58 in assets and $1,811,598.46 in liabilities.

Main Street Eatery LLC, the company operating the restaurant, made the filing. The documents also list around $1.57 million in secured debt owed to Byline Bank. The Independent reported that the business raised concerns about the terms of a loan it described as predatory.

TMZ also reported that Dean pointed to a drop of around $1 million in gross revenue between 2024 and 2025. The report linked the decline to reduced public attention after the restaurant’s initial popularity.

The Chapter 11 filing does not mean the restaurant has permanently closed. According to WhatNow, the process allows the business to reorganize its debts while continuing operations. Page Six also reported that the restaurant was still promoting Thanksgiving meal preorders after the bankruptcy filing.

Stay tuned for more updates.