Where is Joran van der Sloot now? Revisiting the case that connected two high-profile murders

Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway (Image via Netflix) © https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nST9h0NpOYc

Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway (Image via Netflix)

The disappearance of Natalee Holloway in 2005 is one of the most famous missing persons cases in the history of the United States. Nearly two decades after that, the individual who confessed to the murder of Natalee Holloway was tried in another case in the United States related to her mother. The name of Joran van der Sloot is also associated with the murder of a student named Stephany Flores Ramírez in Peru in 2010. Netflix's Taken: Natalee Holloway takes viewers through the mystery of the disappearance from the perspective of Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee Holloway and other individuals.

Where is Joran van der Sloot now?

Van der Sloot is incarcerated at Challapalca prison in southern Peru. He is serving a 28-year prison term for killing Stephany Flores, a 21-year-old student who was found dead in a Lima hotel room in May 2010. In addition to being in jail for 28 years in Peru, van der Sloot is facing 20 more years in jail based on a judgement made in October 2023 in a US court. However, the sentence issued in the United States runs concurrently with the other one.

As per a report, this US charge came after pleading guilty to wire fraud and extortion, in which he attempted to make some money from Beth Holloway, the mother of Natalee, in return for information about her disappearance. Van der Sloot then reportedly sought a transfer from Challapalca prison through a habeas corpus petition, alleging that fellow inmates had threatened to kill him and his family.

What did Joran van der Sloot confess about Natalee Holloway?

Natalee was 18 years old when she went missing while on a trip to Aruba with her classmates in May 2005. She was last seen exiting a bar in Oranjestad with Joran van der Sloot and brothers Deepak and Satish Kalpoe. In October 2023, van der Sloot confessed that he had murdered her following an incident at an Aruban beach. This confession formed part of his plea bargain with American prosecutors. Nonetheless, he was never convicted of the murder of Natalee. His 20-year jail term in the United States was specifically for extortion and wire fraud. Her body was never recovered.

Who is Stephany Flores Ramírez?

Stephany was a student from Peru who was discovered dead in a hotel in Lima in May 2010. She had reserved a room in the hotel together with Van der Sloot, who was later arrested in Chile and taken back to Peru. He confessed to the murder, but he later retracted his confession. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison in January 2012. The murder occurred five years after the disappearance of Natalee. The two cases brought van der Sloot into scrutiny for different reasons. While the verdict in the murder of Stephany led to his imprisonment, the confession in the case of Natalee gave her family some knowledge about their daughter without any murder charge or body.