Carter's moral compass has a history of being at odds with him and it might happen again as Steffy's parents find out about the surrogacy on B&B

Carter, Ridge, and Steffy - Source: CBS © https://www.cbs.com/shows/the_bold_and_the_beautiful/

Carter, Ridge, and Steffy - Source: CBS

On The Bold and the Beautiful, Carter's dedication to the surrogacy cover-up is the only thing that has gotten him and Steffy through the fiasco of telling Daphne and Finn about it. If Carter wasn't hell-bent on making this cover-up succeed, Steffy would've never been able to get this lie past Finn without completely breaking down.

However, Carter's history on the CBS soap has shown that his conscience rears its ugly head over his tactics at unfortunate times. There is a possibility that this could be happening again as Steffy tells her parents about the surrogacy cover-up as well.

Keep reading to find out more.

Carter has a history of being at odds with his moral compass on The Bold and the Beautiful

Carter's ploy to keep his drunken night with Steffy and the resulting pregnancy a secret was to present Steffy's pregnancy as a surrogacy pregnancy. He managed to place Steffy in an emotionally pressurized position by telling Daphne that Steffy had agreed to be their surrogate. Daphne looked to Steffy with heartfelt gratitude, and Steffy ended up agreeing to the whole thing.

This might seem extreme for Carter and his manipulation tactics on The Bold and the Beautiful, even surpassing the Spencers and the Forresters. However, this is not the first time Carter has done something shady. His corporate coup comes to mind, per the episode recap on Soap Hub.

Carter's history with guilt

Carter took control of Forrester Creations along with Hope, leaving Ridge and Eric in the dust. He had Ridge and Steffy sign administrative papers without thorough reading, which designated him as an LLC manager. However, his moral compass reared its ugly head, leaving Carter at odds with himself.

Carter started feeling guilty on The Bold and the Beautiful, and when the guilt got too much for him to handle, he undid everything he had done, despite Hope's pushback. He made the handoff and tore up the LLC paperwork, reinstating Eric and Ridge.

So, Carter's guilt and regret won this time.

The surrogacy cover-up

Carter's history with guilt and regret could strike again on The Bold and the Beautiful as the cover-up is revealed to more people in their lives. Currently, Steffy informed her parents, Ridge and Taylor, about it, and as one would expect, they were flabbergasted.

Taylor focused on Steffy's underlying pain and demanded that Steffy tell her about the crisis that was driving her decisions. Ridge, on the other hand, was in disbelief, unable to process the information. He could end up demanding some answers from Carter as well.

The spoilers for the upcoming episodes on The Bold and the Beautiful find Ridge in uncontrollable rage, all of which was directed at Carter. It appeared to be Carter's imagination that Ridge confronted him about the night he spent with his daughter in the Forrester office. Carter's struggle with Ridge confirms that he's struggling with guilt as well.

If Carter's guilt and regret rise to a similar level as before, his moral compass could rear its head once again.

However, there is the added layer of Carter thinking that he's protecting Daphne from the truth and getting her the baby she wants with this scheme.

We'll have to wait to find out what happens next on The Bold and the Beautiful on CBS!