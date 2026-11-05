“I did not vote”: Katie Miller reveals bizarre reason for not voting while slamming busy moms who did not get to the polls

(L-R) Katie Miller and Stephen Miller attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Source: Getty) © Getty Images

(L-R) Katie Miller and Stephen Miller attend the 48th Kennedy Center Honors at The Kennedy Center on December 07, 2025 in Washington, DC.(Source: Getty)

Katie Miller recently opened up about why she had not voted, citing a rather unusual reason for her decision not to vote. According to The, Miller appeared on CBS News, during which she was interviewed by prominent broadcast journalist Norah O’Donnell, who asked Katie Miller why she had not voted in the midterm elections, despite how critical they are in shaping the country's political landscape.

This remark comes as the Democrats secured a historic win in the November 3 midterm elections. They won key races across the country and were able to gain a majority in the House, which will now give the party greater influence over the legislative agenda and congressional proceedings. While conversing with O'Donnell, Katie Miller was asked about whether she had voted. Miller, who lives in Northern Virginia on a military base, explained that she had not done so because she was afraid of giving out her address, something voters are required to do while voting in Virginia. She said:

"I did not vote in Virginia because in Virginia, when you vote, you dox your own address. So I prefer my own safety and security over giving that up."

When questioned further, Katie Miller made a remark, seemingly blaming conservative women for not voting, which she claimed happened because they were too busy raising children and therefore did not have time to go out and vote. She said:

"You see that moms are too busy raising their children and taking care of them to go to the polls."

Katie Miller, who has hosted The Katie Miller Podcast since 2025, is married to Stephen Miller, the current White House deputy chief of staff for policy. The couple tied the knot in 2020, following which they welcomed four children.

A further look into Katie Miller's claims about why Republicans lost in the midterm elections, as she states that she herself had not voted

Katie Miller, who previously served as the communications director for the Department of Government Efficiency, is known for her conservative, often controversial political stances on various issues. According to HuffPost, on Tuesday, as Election Day unfolded and results of the election started coming in, Katie Miller took to X (formerly Twitter) to express her desire to have more children.

She further explained that the reason for wanting to do so was that having more kids would apparently cancel out the votes of what she described as "the America hating leftists." She also claimed that conservatives, who tended to have more children, could be instrumental in outweighing the votes of progressive people.

In her appearance on CBS News, Katie Miller also stated that another reason for Republicans losing in the midterm elections was the party's lack of what she described as "candidate quality” despite the fact that many of the candidates had been endorsed by Trump. She also reiterated her support for Trump, claiming that if he were on the ballot, it would be a different story for the Republicans, as people would turn up to vote for him.