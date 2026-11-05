Rep. Ro Khanna offers JD Vance a proposal after VP cites Iran war as "the reason" for Republicans' midterm losses

Vice President JD Vance at a campaign rally at Griffiss International Airport on November 02, 2026 in Rome, New York.- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance at a campaign rally at Griffiss International Airport on November 02, 2026 in Rome, New York.- Source: Getty

Democratic Representative Ro Khanna put forward a proposal after Vice President JD Vance linked Republican losses in the midterms to the Iran war.

As reported by AP News, Democrats scored a major victory on Tuesday by winning control of both the House and Senate. In the aftermath of the results, Vance broke his silence with a lengthy post on X, arguing that Republican turnout was not the central issue. Instead, he contended that many voters who backed the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 switched their support to Democratic candidates in 2026. Citing a pollster, he outlined four major reasons that he attributed to the result. JD Vance acknowledged:

"The reason we lost is the war."

Vance's post-election tweet went massively viral on X and drew thousands of reactions. Rep. Ro Khanna also quote-posted the vice president's analysis and agreed with the argument that Republicans lost due to the Iran war. However, he further added that "corruption epitomized by the Epstein cover-up" was another reason. He laid out a proposal, saying:

"Here is what I propose: 1. Support a continuing resolution prohibiting the financing of any combat activities of the U.S. military in Iran. End the Iran war like we did for Vietnam. 2. Support the zeroing out of all aid to Israel in the continuing resolution. 3. Support Massie and my Epstein 2.0 Act to allow state attorneys general to prosecute the pedophiles who abused and trafficked young girls... Will you actually now do any of these three things?"

A vocal opponent of the Iran war, Ro Khanna has repeatedly criticized the Trump administration over funding Israel. On Tuesday, he posted a Fox News interview clip on X in which he denounced the conflict with Iran. Alongside the clip, the congressman wrote:

"Trump's biggest betrayal has been the war in Iran. Democrats must end it."

What did JD Vance write in his post-election post?

In his Wednesday morning tweet, the vice president shared that data analysts on the Republican side were "obsessed" with voting polls. He stressed that there was optimism in the GOP camp that voter turnout was not bad in any state. The VPOTUS added that he spoke to the "smartest data guy I know" and said that the person insisted that "a lot of Trump/Vance 2024 voters" were upset and planning to vote for Democrats. He remarked the prediction "looks prophetic now." Further in his lengthy post, Vance noted that another pollster told him the same thing.

"In his polling, he saw that a lot of Trump 2024 voters were angry and planning to vote for Democrats. He asked those voters who had abandoned us what would cause them to come back on our team. The top four answers, accounting for nearly all of the responses, were: 1) End the war 2) Focus on cost of living/inflation 3) Put America First 4) Change our relationship to Israel," he wrote.

JD Vance argued that while many supporters showed up, they voted for Democrats for the above four reasons. Later in his analysis, the vice president said:

"The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost."

JD Vance also talked about the need for an "honest conversation" about future planning. He said those who warned about the consequences were "right" and urged people to now elect Republicans "who share your worldview."

President Trump also weighed in on Vance's remarks Wednesday when reporters asked about them during a press interaction. According to a video shared by the White House Rapid Response on X, the POTUS said the vice president's argument was "largely true," noting that the conflict had driven up gasoline prices. At the same time, he defended his decision, saying he would "do it again" if necessary to achieve the long-term goal of preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.