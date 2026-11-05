"Some really crazy arcs": David Harbour is enjoying Creature Commandos S2 voice recording and praises James Gunn's writing

David Harbour - Source: Getty © Getty Images

David Harbour - Source: Getty

The DCU is only moving further. After pleasing fans with a highly intriguing storyline, Creature Commandos is set to step into another season, as David Harbour recently confirmed. According to IMDb, the actor voices Frankenstein in the DC Studios animated project.

In an interview with ComicBook published on Wednesday, the actor from Black Widow confirmed that he has already recorded a few episodes. Calling the next season “great,” Harbour went on to add:

“I just think James’ writing is just so (good), and he really loves those characters. Some of them have some really crazy arcs this season. It’s just really… It’s just great.”

In the interview, Harbour also promoted his upcoming film Violent Night 2.

The actor plays Eric Frankenstein in the cartoon outing. He has a major role in the first season of Creature Commandos. He was killed toward the end of the first season, though the character later appears alive in the post-credit scene.

Harbour is not the only cast member making a return. Talking to Brandon Davis in The Brandon Davis Show in September, Sean Gunn said (via SuperHeroHype):

"Well, I can tell you that we've been recording season two of 'Creature Commandos.' So, G.I.[Robot] and Weasel are on the docket somewhere."

Further detailing his conversation with brother James Gunn, Sean added:

"I've also gotten the okay to say… I text my brother [James Gunn]. I'm like, 'What can I say and what can't I say?' And we will be seeing Maxwell Lord again… more than once… but I am not allowed to say where or when."

Fans can expect a fresh look at Creature Commandos in the second half of 2027.

David Harbour reprises his Santa role in Violent Night 2

After smashing bad people in the 2022 outing, David Harbour will return as Santa Claus in Violent Night 2. According to IMDb, Kristen Bell will play Mrs. Claus, alongside Daniela Melchior. Other actors are Jared Harris, Joe Pantoliano, Andrew Bachelor, Ashton Cressman, Sarah Luby and others.

Here is the synopsis of Violent Night 2:

“Stranded in a crumbling New Jersey mall and cut off from the North Pole, Santa Claus is trapped dishing out violent justice to a ruthless Crime Lord and his henchmen overrunning the town's mall.”

The first installment revolved around an elite team of mercenaries who break into a family's happy home on Christmas Eve. Now, to protect the innocent, Harbour's Santa Claus takes it upon himself to save the hostages and the holiday that brings smiles to many faces.

Violent Night 2 will be released on December 4.

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