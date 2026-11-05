Jamie Foxx becomes a father again at 58 as girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp welcomes first child

Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jamie Foxx attends the "Creed III" European Premiere at Cineworld Leicester Square on February 15, 2023 in London, England - Source: Getty

Academy Award-winning actor Jamie Foxx has become a father for the third time at age 58, People reported on Wednesday.

His girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp, 31, gave birth to the couple's first child together, though neither Foxx nor Huckstepp had publicly announced the arrival at the time of reporting. Specific details, such as the baby's gender and exact date of birth, remain private, and Foxx's representatives have not yet responded to requests for comment.

While neither party has officially confirmed the birth, the pregnancy was first reported in May. According to News.com.au, Foxx personally acknowledged the news in September during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, joking that he would soon be "back in the school drop-off line." That lighthearted remark remains the only public comment the actor has made about their newest family member.

How Jamie Foxx and Alyce Huckstepp's relationship unfolded

According to People, Foxx and Australian native Huckstepp were first linked in August 2023, when they were spotted dining together at Nobu in Malibu. Rumors briefly circulated that the couple had split in January 2025, but neither ever addressed those reports publicly.

By April, they were photographed together again at Nobu, and they were seen out in Miami that October with a group of friends. Most recently, Foxx has been in Australia filming his upcoming movie Deadlocked, and Huckstepp, who hails from Queensland, joined him for the Melbourne Cup on November 3, News.com.au reported.

Jamie Foxx's take on fatherhood

Becoming a dad again in his late 50s didn't give Foxx pause at all. According to News.com.au, on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, he told Kimmel he'd even looked to his friend Al Pacino for inspiration, noting that Pacino had welcomed a son at age 83, and playfully joked he'd asked Huckstepp to "hang in there for about 12 years" with the sleepless nights ahead.

According to People, Foxx is already a father to two daughters from previous relationships: 32-year-old Corinne, his daughter with Connie Kline, and 18-year-old Anelise, whom he shares with Kristin Grannis.

For now, the family is keeping details of their newest member close.