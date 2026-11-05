"It was just hard to crack it": Scarlett Johansson teases details around her The Batman Part II role and how it affected her personally

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Paper Tiger" Red Carpet during the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 25, 2026 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Scarlett Johansson attends the "Paper Tiger" Red Carpet during the 64th New York Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center on September 25, 2026 in New York City - Source: Getty

Scarlett Johansson will be seen in some of the most intriguing roles. While promoting her latest outing, Paper Tiger, she was asked about the details of her portrayal in two big franchises. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Johansson will next appear in The Exorcist: Martyrs and in Matt Reeves’ steampunk-themed The Batman Part II.

While her exact role in the latter film has not been revealed, Johansson had a few beans to spill in an interview with Entertainment Tonight. According to a video the outlet shared on YouTube, the actress was asked which movie pushed her further out of her comfort zone.

“Probably the role in The Batman,” Johansson said. “It gave me a lot of existential angst, for some reason.”

During the conversation, the actress from Under the Skin added,

“It was very hard to figure out.”

Divulging further details, she then went on to detail:

“I don’t know why, whether it was just the role or it was just where I am in my life, but it was just hard to crack it. And that’s all I can say about it.”

However, while talking about the upcoming entry of The Exorcist, Johansson stated that she could relate to her character:

“I think she is incredibly focused; she’s work-obsessed, driven. She is a homicide detective, so she is like always on. I can definitely relate to that. She is like very controlling; I think I have that element too.”

Hearing this, Adam Driver, who was present during the interview, agreed and jokingly stated,

“Controlling. This is a good word.”

For those who do not know, Paper Tiger will be Driver and Johansson’s second film together. The pair were previously seen in Marriage Story. Joining the two in the November release is Miles Teller. Here is the plot of Paper Tiger, as per IMDb:

“Two brothers pursue the American Dream but get entangled in a dangerous Russian mafia scheme that terrorizes their family, testing their bond as betrayal becomes possible.”

James Gray wrote and directed the film.

Scarlett Johansson will be seen in two never-before-seen roles

While this isn't the first time Scarlett Johansson has done a superhero outing, her role in The Batman Part II is still under wraps. With fans guessing that she could play a range of characters in Robert Pattinson's Gotham, from Poison Ivy and Talia al Ghul to Gilda Dent, nothing has been revealed by Matt Reeves, Warner Bros. Studios or the actress herself.

Meanwhile, the Lucy actress will appear as a homicide detective in The Exorcist: Martyrs, according to IMDb.

Paper Tiger will be released on November 13. The Exorcist: Martyrs will hit the big screens on March 12, 2027.

The Batman Part II can be expected to be released on February 18, 2028, due to ongoing filming delays.

Keep following Primetimer for more updates.