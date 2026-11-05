Love Island Australia: Nat accuses Jack of making her feel "humiliated"

Jack and Nat on Love Island (Image via Instagram/@loveislandau) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfF0Mn2D8Nn/?hl=en&, img_index=3

Jack and Nat on Love Island (Image via Instagram/@loveislandau)

Nat called out Jack for his comments, admitting that he wanted to “couple up” with bombshell Sammi after their one-on-one date.

The comment shocked Nat, and she brought it up when Jack pulled her for a chat.

Nat told Jack:

“It was, like, very clear that I meant nothing to you in that situation for you to then be like, 'Oh, I'm actually coupled up with Sammi now.' I actually believed it and started to cry, like nearly cry on the couch. Why would you say that, like, in front of everyone to me, and, like, make me feel humiliated like that?”

She also confronted Jack for giving her a “bro hug” instead of the kiss he usually gave her after coming back from his date.

Jack apologized for his behavior and comments and said that he never wanted to sound “offensive” to her.

Love Island Australia: Jack opened up and shared his side of the story

Jack was apologetic about how his behavior affected her and told Nat that he was just trying to make things easy for Sammi.

He stated in his confessional:

“I think I probably could have handled walking in a little bit better, giving Nat a bit more of a kinder reception. Obviously, I know I've got Sammi there who hasn't met anyone, and I'm trying to make it as comfortable as possible for her as well.”

Jack admitted that if the tables had been turned and he had been in Nat’s place, he would have felt the same.

Nat questioned him about his chemistry with Sammi. Jack said that though Sammi was “super attractive," it was too early to comment on it.

He shared that he would like to get to know Sammi better, like every other guy in the villa, to understand their chemistry.

Nat stated in her confessional:

“I'm glad that Jack pulled me for a chat, but I don't know. I don't think it really got anywhere. In my head, it didn't really change the way I'm feeling right now, of course.”

Nat was quite upset about the whole situation, and she refused to give him a hug after the conversation ended.

Nat pulled Sammi for a chat

Later in the episode, as Jack was talking to Sammi, Nat came in and pulled Sammi for a chat. Jack felt that Nat was just trying to “mark her territory.”

During their conversation, Nat asked about how she was liking the villa and the guys. Nat also apologized that she might have appeared “standoffish” to her.

Nat explained her motive behind pulling Sammi for a chat in her confessional and said that if she left Jack to connect with Sammi, he might feel that she was not interested in him.

She told Sammi that she felt really upset when Jack’s comment and bro hug made her feel really insecure and made her wonder how he would behave in the real world.

In her confessional, Nat said:

“I'm glad that she thought his comment on the fire pit was a red flag, and hopefully Sammi does not choose Jack because of that.”

Nat also pointed out that she had a lot in common with Jack and she liked him “too much.”

Sammi was not happy with the way Nat was marking her territory and stated in her confessional:

“I felt in that chat that Nat was… she was trying to see how strong they were, but I don't know. I think Nat was marking her territory, and I think that's not the way you go about it.”

Sammi added that Nat knew what she wanted and she wanted Jack.

Stay tuned for more such updates.