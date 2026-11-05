Jon Gosselin says he hasn't heard his twin daughters’ voices since age 13

Jon Gosselin and his twin daughters (Image via Instagram/jongosselin1) © https://www.instagram.com/p/BLYzen0g-pp/

Jon Gosselin and his twin daughters (Image via Instagram/jongosselin1)

Jon Gosselin said he hadn't heard the voices of his twin daughters, Mady and Cara, since they were 13.

According to Parade, the Jon & Kate Plus 8 alum made the remark on the November 3 episode of Brooke Goff’s Legally Goff podcast. The twins are now 26. Gosselin said he missed milestones such as graduations and proms. He described the lack of contact as “silence.” He also said he did not know basic details about their adult lives, such as whether they drove cars.

In addition, he said he would not recognize the twins if he passed them on the street. Gosselin shared eight children with ex-wife Kate Gosselin. Two of them, Collin and Hannah, are set to appear with him in an upcoming Netflix documentary about the family.

What Jon Gosselin said about his twin daughters on Legally Goff

On the podcast, Jon Gosselin said he had been “alienated” from Mady and Cara since they were 13. He said he once acted as an “active, everyday parent.” He also described how little he knew about his daughters today. He told Goff,

“I know nothing.”

According to E! News, Gosselin added that he kept photos of the twins. Even so, he said he couldn't pick them out on the street.

Jon Gosselin’s relationship with his other children

Gosselin and Kate Gosselin share eight children: the twins, Mady and Cara, and the sextuplets: Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Aaden and Joel. TLC documented their family life on Jon & Kate Plus 8, as Parade noted.

Gosselin said he stayed in touch with two of the sextuplets, Collin and Hannah. He said 2018 was the last time he saw Joel, Aaden, Alexis and Leah, though he noted that he saw them once more afterward.