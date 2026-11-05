"2026 was not simply a Blue wave. It was a Blue Tsunami" - Ted Cruz says midterm elections were a "Watergate-level repudiation" for Republicans

Ted Cruz during a rally for Ken Paxton at Cooper's BBQ - October 24, 2026 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Ted Cruz during a rally for Ken Paxton at Cooper's BBQ - October 24, 2026 - Source: Getty

Tuesday's midterm elections brought forth an unforeseen outcome, with the Democratic candidates flipping seats in several historically conservative states and taking control of both houses of Congress.

Ted Cruz weighed in on the election results in the Wednesday episode of his Verdict with Ted Cruz. In a clip from the episode that the Texas Senator posted on his X profile, he said:

"2026 was not simply a blue wave; it was a blue tsunami. It was an a** kicking. It was not simply a bad 2006 midterm election. It was a Watergate-level repudiation."

In another one of his tweets, the Republican pondered over what caused the blue tsunami in the midterms. Taking the example of Kansas, Cruz listed the top issues voters mentioned in the exit polling:

Cost of living, energy, and groceries - 30.6%

Corruption - 18.5%

Cost of Iran War - 10.1%

Terrible candidates - 7.9%

Canada Trade War - 7.6%

The GOP didn't do enough to support Trump - 6.6%

Republicans didn't pass the SAVE America Act - 5.6%

Trump's focus on monuments - 5.5%

Data centers and AI - 3.8%

Citing the list, the Senator acknowledged cost of living as a "very real pain" for the citizens of the country, adding that while politicians kept citing rising stock markets and record-low poverty rate, the statistics that really mattered were ignored.

Ted Cruz believes that the Republicans need to "listen and respond" to the Americans to fix things

Cruz mentioned the ignored stats that displayed the reality of Americans' struggles, writing:

"Hormel’s processed meat substitute, broke record sales, selling 113 million cans last year. That is nearly as much spam as was sold during the entirety of World War II. 29 percent of Americans have used buy now, pay later for groceries this year. That’s double the share just two years ago. In August, banks repossessed 42% more homes than they did last year."

The Republican went on to voice the pain of citizens with the cost of living skyrocketing, while the war on Iran, which should've been "brief, decisive, and over," dragged on for far too long.

The inability of the Republican candidates to address these issues transparently created an "economic disconnect" which understandably upset voters, Cruz wrote. As a result, they chose Democratic candidates.

After elaborating on what went wrong, Ted Cruz also shared his thoughts on how the Republicans could bounce back from this loss, writing:

"We need to listen and respond. We need to champion economic policies that make a real difference in working people’s lives, and we need to deal with the consequences... When the zealots overreach, and they will, we will stand ready to lead in the direction of freedom, of prosperity, of safety, and security, and common sense. We will return to a new dawn of freedom in America."

Ted Cruz also mentioned that he had called James Talarico - who flipped the Texas Senate seat by defeating Ken Paxton on Tuesday - to congratulate him on "his very impressive victory" and offered to work together "to try to benefit Texas".