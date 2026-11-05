"This is the smart guy from the GOP side?" - Mehdi Hasan mocks Ben Shapiro for predicting multiple Senate races incorrectly during the midterms

Ben Shapiro made predictions about the midterm elections - Source : Getty © Getty Images

Ben Shapiro made predictions about the midterm elections - Source : Getty

Mehdi Hasan took to X and mocked Ben Shapiro for his predictions about the midterm election results. Shapiro was seen making predictions about how the results will turn out in different states. After the Democrats' victory, Hasan mocked him and called him out for getting most of his predictions wrong.

He even said that if Shapiro was considered the smartest person from the GOP side, the situation of the rest of the GOP would be worse.

"Difficult to overstate not just how badly @benshapiro called these midterms - he got Michigan, Texas, Kansas, Iowa, Maine, all wrong - but just how ignorant he is about American politics. He thinks John Sununu was Governor of New Hampshire, but that's his brother Chris. This is the smart guy from the GOP side? Speaks volumes about how dumb the rest of the GOP is," Hasan tweeted.

The tweet gained traction on social media with more than 145,000 views and around 5,000 likes. Mehdi Hasan's tweet also gained attention from X users who further shared their opinions on the platform.

Exploring Ben Shapiro's predictions about the midterm elections

In his video, Ben Shapiro could be seen predicting that Mike Rogers was going to win in Michigan. The prediction was wrong since Rogers was defeated by Abdul El-Sayed.

He also picked Ken Paxton over James Talarico in Texas, and the prediction turned out wrong. His correct predictions included Sherrod Brown's victory in Ohio, Ashley Moody for Florida, and Roy Cooper for North Carolina. Shapiro predicted that Ashley Hinson was going to win in Iowa, but the prediction was incorrect. He chose Dan Sullivan for Alaska but so far, Mary Peltola is leading.

Shapiro was wrong again when he picked Roger Marshall for Kansas, calling it a "heavily red state." He even went on to say that, unlike a lot of his fellow Republicans, he was not discouraged by the Senate Races in several states. He continued by saying that he would be surprised if the Republicans won in Minnesota, and the prediction was correct.

While talking about New Hampshire, he referred to John Sununu, and said that he had been the governor of the state in the past. Hasan pointed out that it was John's brother Chris Sununu, who actually was the 82nd Governor of New Hampshire. Ben Shapiro predicted that Mississippi was not going blue. However, as of now, the Democrats are leading the Senate race.

Shapiro again made correct predictions for Louisiana and Arkansas.

"And that means that right now they have 53 seats in the Senate. That means they end with 52. I hope that I'm right, obviously," Shapiro finally predicted.

As of now, Democrats have flipped 7 seats in the U.S. Senate. Some of the historic victories of the 2026 midterm elections included Abdul El-Sayed's election, which made him the first Muslim to be elected to the US Senate. In Texas, Democrats broke a streak of 32 years of losing every race after James Talarico and Gina Hinojosa won. Hinojosa is also the first Latina governor in the state's history.

The US Senate races in Mississippi and Alaska haven't been called yet. The gubernatorial race in Alaska has also not been called yet.