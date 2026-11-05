Matt Walsh reacts after JD Vance gets candid about why Republicans lost midterms, calling it "the most thorough and honest diagnosis" of election defeat

Vice President JD Vance - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Vice President JD Vance - Source: Getty

Matt Walsh recently responded to JD Vance's explanation for why he believed Republicans suffered a historic loss in the midterm elections. According to NBC News, on Tuesday, Democratic candidates across several states made sweeping gains in traditionally Republican strongholds, including Texas and Kansas. The results are widely seen as stemming from criticism of the Trump administration and its policies.

The election results have prompted a wave of responses from prominent Democratic politicians, with many celebrating the Democrats' retaking of the House of Representatives and Senate. The results have also drawn widespread reactions from Republican politicians and conservative political commentators like Matt Walsh. The right-wing political commentator, who is known for his outspoken and often controversial views, agreed with JD Vance's explanation of why Republicans had suffered such a devastating loss in the midterm elections.

In a lengthy statement shared on X on Wednesday, November 4, Vance claimed that one of the major reasons that the Republicans had lost the midterms was the ongoing war in Iran, which began earlier this year in February.

Matt Walsh quoted Vance's post, writing:

"This is maybe the most thorough and honest diagnosis of an election defeat that we’ve ever seen from a politician at Vance’s level. And he’s right."

The war, a major topic of discussion in the run-up to the election, has drawn criticism from many, particularly because of skyrocketing gas prices.

A further look into JD Vance's explanation of why Republicans lost the midterm elections, as Matt Walsh reacts to his statement

The Democratic victory marks the first time since the 2020 elections that the party has regained control of both chambers of Congress, ending two years of unified Republican control, according to PBS. In his lengthy tweet, JD Vance said that Trump's foreign policy, particularly the administration's handling of the Iran war and its relationship with Israel, had alienated a section of the Republican voter base. He suggested that this had contributed to the resounding Democratic victory.

He added that Republican voters turned out in significant numbers during the midterm elections. However, Vance argued that many people who had voted for Trump and Vance in 2024 switched sides and voted for Democrats because they wanted change. He also denied that other issues, such as the immigration policy of the current administration, particularly the ICE activities, were to blame for the result.

In his statement, Vance also suggested that Republicans must now acknowledge public dissatisfaction with the war if they hope to regain their supporters' trust. He wrote:

"But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there. I remain hopeful about our country. To the people who are p*ssed off and want to say, 'I told you so': you’re right, you did tell us so."

He added:

"Take that energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview. To the people who are just p*ssed at the results, you should be. Let’s take that anger and get back to the work of saving our country."

The election results, which Democratic candidates and voters have celebrated and welcomed, also saw several historic firsts, with multiple candidates breaking long-standing political and demographic barriers. According to NBC News, Democratic candidate Abdul El-Sayed, who was facing Trump-endorsed Republican candidate Mike Rogers, won by seven points in Michigan. He is now the first Muslim senator elected to the US Senate. Another historic victory came from Peggy Flanagan, who became the first Native American woman elected to the chamber.

Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Gina Hinojosa, who faced Republican incumbent Greg Abbott, is now set to become Texas's first Latina governor. Meanwhile, Keisha Lance Bottoms has now become the first Black woman elected governor in the US.