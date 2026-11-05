Campus Drivers: Meet the full cast and characters of the romantic series

Campus Drivers (Image via Instagram/@baptistemasseline) © https://www.instagram.com/p/DcvhELdDAnS/?img_index=1

Campus Drivers (Image via Instagram/@baptistemasseline)

A new college romance drama, Campus Drivers season 1, will premiere on Amazon Prime on November 6. According to TV Insider, the story is set at the fictional Belrose University. The French-language series follows university life as its students navigate relationships, friendships, heartbreak and unexpected romantic connections.

The show adapts the first book, Fast Lane, fromC.S. Quill’s five-part novel series. It introduces Lois and Lane, played by Carmen Kassovitz and Baptiste Masseline. Season 1 also introduces characters who lead the other chapters of Quill’s novels. Whether they will get their own on-screen adaptations remains unannounced as of this writing.

Lane runs the cab-riding business on campus with his boys, Donovan (Madior Fall), Lewis (Esteban Vial), and Adam. Donovan is the main character in the second chapter of the novel, and Lewis is the focus of the third book. Adam, played by Félix Nebel, doesn’t lead any chapter in the book series and is only Lois’ fourth friend in Campus Drivers.

The show follows Lois, whose boyfriend breaks up with her as soon as the university begins. Lois has nowhere to go. She knocks on her boyfriend’s neighbor's (Lane) door, who offers to let her share the apartment. The two have chemistry beyond that of roommates, but the logline teases: “When love arrives uninvited, nothing is certain anymore.”

Campus Drivers season 1 - Meet the full cast and characters of the romance drama

Carmen Kassovitz as Lois Hogan

Carmen Kassovitz plays Lois in Campus Drivers season 1. She has the perfect college romance in mind. But the bubble bursts when her boyfriend breaks up with her. According to TV Insider, she has to move out and knocks on her neighbor’s door. He is Lane, a charming college guy. While sharing the space, they form an unlikely bond.

Carmen's previous French projects include Tempête and the TV series Stalk. Carmen even starred in an episode of Norman Reedus-led series The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon.

Baptiste Masseline as Lane O’Neill

Baptiste Masseline plays Lane O’Neill, a Belrose University student and Lois’ unexpected roommate. He is popular, girls’ favorite and has little interest in committing to a serious relationship. Lane runs a cab-riding business through his self-built app, Campus Drivers, which is popular among university students. He manages the business with his group of friends, offering rides in vintage cars. But little does he know that offering rides also brings a new date into his life almost every day. The trailer also teases that the character holds a past he hesitates to talk about.

Voltaire High, Joséphine, Ange Gardien and Nudes are Baptiste’s credits, according to TV Insider.

Enzo Lorente as Max

Enzo Lorente plays Max, Lois’ boyfriend. After breaking up, he left his ex to find a new place, and she turned to Lane for support. Max is also Lane’s next-door neighbor. He also enrolled at Belrose University, where he becomes part of the campus story as Lois and Lane begin forming a new bond. In the book, his character is named Kirk.

Mi Amor is listed as Lorente's previous work.

Cassandra Cano as Emma

Cassandra Cano plays Emma, who is connected to Max's life. After breaking up with Lois, she becomes the first girl he dates.

Cano’s earlier projects include Hunting with Tigers.

Other cast members of Campus Drivers season 1

Madior Fall as Donovan (Love Me Love Me): Lane’s friend and his partner in the ride-share business.

Esteban Vial as Lewis: Campus’s basketball star and Lane's friend.

Félix Nebel as Adam (Le Rouge et le Noir): the fourth friend in Lane’s group.

Eloïse Rey as Carrie (The Eclipse): a romance novel enthusiast.

Louna Balavoine (The Man in the Hat) as Becca: a university student.

Paolo Luka-Noé (House of David) as Aaron: connected to Belrose University life.