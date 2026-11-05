Adam Driver says 'the ship has sailed' on returning as Kylo Ren in Star Wars

Adam Driver poses during the "Paper Tiger" photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Adam Driver poses during the "Paper Tiger" photocall at the 79th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 17, 2026 in Cannes, France - Source: Getty

Adam Driver has said he does not expect to play Kylo Ren again, ending hopes of a Star Wars return. The actor played the character in the sequel trilogy, which ended with The Rise of Skywalker in 2019. Driver's Kylo Ren died at the end of that film after completing a redemption arc.

He had pushed for a standalone film called The Hunt for Ben Solo, but Disney executives rejected the screenplay. Disney's decision stopped the project at studio level, leaving Driver with no path back to the franchise.

During a recent interview, host Rich Eisen asked Driver whether he would return if the studio ever revived the project. Driver said it was not his decision, adding on The Rich Eisen Show:

"I think the ship has sailed though."

What Adam Driver said about returning

Asked about playing the villain again, Driver said:

"Yeah, it's over… No more Star Wars."

He added that he remains open to returning if Disney wished, but noted:

"It's not our call."

Adam Driver said he had wanted to revisit the character since The Rise of Skywalker was released.

How The Hunt for Ben Solo fell apart

Driver developed the script with director Steven Soderbergh, who was attached to direct the standalone film. Writers Scott Burns and Rebecca Blunt also worked on the screenplay, which the team developed earnestly for a few years.

Adam Driver said the team presented the script to Lucasfilm, which loved the idea and understood their angle. The team then took it to Disney executives Bob Iger and Alan Bergman, who said no.

Driver said the executives did not see how Ben Solo was alive, and that ended the discussion. He described the script as "really good" and said the final decision was never something he could control himself.

Driver said the script was a team effort and called the process "awesome" and "really cool" in the interview. Driver has described the story in earlier remarks as "handmade and character-driven," comparing it to The Empire Strikes Back.

Plot details have not been made public, so the exact story the team planned remains unknown to fans.

Soderbergh's reaction

Soderbergh told BK Mag the stated reason was that Ben Solo could not be alive, and nothing else was explained. He added in the same BK Mag interview:

"There's nothing to do about it, you know, except move on."

In April, Soderbergh shared a similar view, saying the film would have happened if it was going to happen.

What is next for the actor and the franchise

Reports say Adam Driver has projects lined up, including a Heat sequel, the drama Alone at Dawn, and The Dealer. He is also set to play Mister Sinister in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as part of a long-term Marvel deal.

Soderbergh has recently stepped in to help finish The Batman Part II while director Matt Reeves is on hiatus. Star Wars has three confirmed projects slated for release: Starfighter, Ahsoka Season 2, and Maul: Shadow Lord Season 2.

Simon Kinberg's trilogy, Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's Rey movie, and Dave Filoni's New Republic movie are also in active development.

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