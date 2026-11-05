Kim Kardashian gets trolled for seemingly celebrating Democrats’ election gains despite her friendship with Ivanka Trump

Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Kim Kardashian attends the "All's Fair" London Premiere - Source: Getty

Kim Kardashian faces online backlash after her recent post celebrating the Democratic blue wave following the US midterm elections amid her friendship with Ivanka Trump. The criticism followed her recent post on X early on November 4. The post featured a short clip of her posing in front of the camera, wearing a vintage Paco Rabanne outfit made of metal discs from the designer's spring 1989 collection, per the TV personality's Instagram Stories.

Her caption on X was short, reading: "GOOD MORNING AMERICA." But because she mentioned 'America' right after the November 3 midterm elections, some fans online took the message as an acknowledgement of the Democrats' midterm wins. The post already received 14 million views and over 3,000 comments. And many of her fans criticized Kim Kardashian for seemingly flipping on her friend Ivanka Trump.

Several commenters reposted her photo with Donald Trump from when she visited the White House and other photos with Ivanka Trump. Others told her that they haven't forgotten her ties to the Trumps in the comments. Some social media reactions read:

"Trying to switch like we would forget," an X user commented.

"Why is she acting like we don't know," an X user added.

"We know who you are," an X user added.

"Girl pls LMAO we don't have amnesia," another X user commented.

Kim Kardashian posts "GOOD MORNING AMERICA" ahead of her GMA appearance

While some X users took Kim Kardashian's "Good Morning America" X post on November 4 as something related to the midterm elections, she was also on the show Good Morning America on that same day to promote the new season of her Hulu series All's Fair. In her Instagram Stories, the TV personality shared the same clip that she posted on X, but with a different caption. She wrote:

"Tune into GMA."

It was seemingly a call to action for her fans and supporters to watch her appearance on Good Morning America. GMA's official Instagram account even reposted Kim's Instagram Stories along with a picture of her and All's Fair castmates Sarah Paulson, Niecy Nash-Betts, and Naomi Watts on Wednesday. They were pictured with GMA host Robin Roberts and guest co-host Sam Champion.

Clips from the cast's GMA appearance, where Kim Kardashian was wearing the same vintage Paco Rabanne outfit, were shared on the morning show's Instagram and YouTube accounts and ABC's official website. The four core cast members of All's Fair discussed season 2 during their GMA appearance. Kim Kardashian will return in the second season as Allura Grant alongside Niecy Nash Betts as Emerald Greene, Naomi Watts as Liberty Ronson, and Sarah Paulson as Carrington Lane.

ABC News, which confirmed that the interview with the All's Fair cast happened on Wednesday, November 4, noted that Kim Kardashian said that the cast's bond has grown stronger in the show's second season. She added that season 2 "made the stakes even higher" and "even more fun" for them.

Kim Kardashian's All's Fair season 2 premiered on Hulu on November 4. Stay tuned to PRIMETIMER for more news and updates.