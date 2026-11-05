What happened to Joe Cruz on Chicago Fire? Joe Minoso opens up about his final episode and future with the show

Tracy Spiridakos, Joe Minoso and S. Epatha Merkerson attend the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Tracy Spiridakos, Joe Minoso and S. Epatha Merkerson attend the NBC Midseason New York Press Junket at Four Seasons Hotel New York on January 23, 2020 in New York City - Source: Getty

Chicago Fire season 15 episode 5 marked Joe Cruz's departure from the series, coinciding with the show's 300th episode.

According to USA Today, after 15 seasons as a firefighter, Joe Minoso bid farewell to Firehouse 51 as Cruz stepped away from his dangerous job to focus on his family. Although he had made significant progress after suffering a spinal injury, the arrival of his twin daughters and a conversation with his young son made him reconsider his priorities. Cruz finally decided to move to Minneapolis with his wife, Chloe, and their children, where they could get support from her parents.

Speaking to PEOPLE, Minoso described the farewell as emotional but confirmed he will return to the show as a director. Here’s what the actor said following this week’s episode.

From Firehouse 51 to the director's chair: Joe Minoso confirms new Chicago Fire role post-cast exit

Although leaving the cast marked the end of his time as a regular, Minoso soon found another way to stay involved behind the camera. The Chicago Fire star revealed in an interview with PEOPLE that he will be attached to the show in a different capacity:

“I found out that I was going to be directing this season. Conversations [about me directing] have been ongoing for some time. So talk about a whiplash! It was like, ‘Oh man, the worst thing has happened.’ And then it was like, ‘But there’s also so much potential growth, and I still get an opportunity to play with these people.’ I got the best of all worlds, I think.”

Minoso also reflected on his time with the cast, expressing gratitude for the experience and sadness about no longer playing Cruz regularly. He added:

“I think it has been such an exceptional experience being a part of this group of people. I will miss the opportunity to play this character week in and week out. They’ve been so good to me, and they’ve given me so much. Fifteen years of a character is a really good opportunity to have a really well-rounded individual. And I couldn’t be happier with what this process has been to say goodbye.”

Joe Minoso first appeared as Joe Cruz in the Chicago Fire pilot in 2012. Cruz started as a driver for Truck 81 and was among the less experienced firefighters at Firehouse 51. As seasons went on, his career steadily progressed. He joined Rescue Squad 3 in season 4 after completing all of the training requirements. Later, Cruz also served as acting lieutenant; he took on more responsibility and showed greater confidence in his leadership.

His personal life changed too. According to USA Today, Cruz married Chloe and became a father. In 15 seasons, Cruz went from a relatively junior firefighter to an experienced member of the rescue team.

Stay tuned to Primetimer for more developments on Chicago Fire season 15.