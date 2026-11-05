"Good riddance": Internet reacts as Ronaldo announces his retirement from Portugal's international football team

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2026 World Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States, on June 23, 2026 - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal during the 2026 World Cup at NRG Stadium in Houston, United States, on June 23, 2026 - Source: Getty

On November 5, 2026, Cristiano Ronaldo told Portugal he was done playing for the national team. The 41-year-old put up a five-minute video on Instagram and read from a letter he had written. The post simply said:

"Portugal estará sempre em mim"

This means "Portugal will always be in me." He spoke straight to the Portuguese people in the video. He said:

"The day has come for me to hand back the number 7 shirt of our national team. I never thought it belonged to me alone. But for 23 years, I had the privilege and the responsibility of wearing it."

He went on to say the decision was hard because he didn't make it with his mind alone, and his heart played a part as well. He finished by thanking people for the 23 years that started with his debut in August 2003.

This came after weeks of friction that started in late September. Ronaldo began the Nations League campaign against Wales but stayed on the bench the whole game against Norway. That was the first time in 18 years he had not come on for Portugal in a competitive match. A few days later, he left the training camp after learning he would not start against Denmark either.

As Reuters reported, in a long statement in early October, he said he was still willing to play once any suspension ran out. He also mentioned he had thought about retiring after the 2026 World Cup but stayed on after federation officials asked him to continue.

Cristiano Ronaldo leaves as the player with the most caps and the most goals for any man in international football. He made 234 appearances and scored 146 goals. He led Portugal to the Euro 2016 title and was in the squads that won the Nations League in 2019 and again in 2025. As the Associated Press reported, his last game was the September win over Wales.

The announcement soon circulated across social media platforms. The video spread quickly on X, and users posted mixed thoughts.

One user commented:

"Good riddance"

More users shared mixed thoughts as the news spread.

"This is like the third time he announces his retirement," one user said.

"Bro finally decided to let other players touch the ball for Portugal," another said.

However, many responded positively on X. Some called him the "greatest footballer," while others described him as a "legend."

"The greatest footballer 🐐❤️🇵🇹," one user wrote.

"This man has done so much for his country and his own country men don’t even love but in football without him his beloved country wouldn’t even have a single trophy to their name LEGEND 👑," another user wrote.

"23 years, 146 goals, and he walks away after a fallout with his own coach. Even the exit is pure Ronaldo. You'll be missed," one user commented.

Ronaldo ends Portugal career after clash with Jorge Jesus

The retirement follows a public row with coach Jorge Jesus. As reported by Reuters, in his October statement, Ronaldo said the two of them had agreed he would rest against both Norway and Denmark to look after his fitness.

The outlet reported that he said the plan changed on the day of the Norway game when he was told he would get the last 30 minutes, then never came on. He left the camp after another exchange. Jesus said at the time that no agreement of that kind existed and that Ronaldo could come back if he wanted.

According to the BBC, the Portuguese Football Federation later gave him a 30-day suspension and a fine for walking out. Ronaldo is still playing for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia. He is chasing 1,000 career goals and had 985 when he made the announcement. Portugal's next Nations League games are in the middle of November against Denmark and Wales. As reported by the Associated Press, the federation has said it wants to hold a proper tribute later.