Why did Algeria’s night sky turn blood red? USM El Harrach fans mark club’s 95th anniversary in spectacular way

Why did Algeria’s night sky turn blood red? (representative image) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Why did Algeria’s night sky turn blood red? (representative image) - Source: Getty

Algeria’s night sky turned bright red as soccer fans celebrated USM El Harrach's 95th anniversary. Supporters of the Algerian club filled the El Harrach area of Algiers with red flares, fireworks and thick smoke, Complex reported. Videos of the celebration shared on social media showed the night sky glowing red, making the event stand out far beyond the local soccer community.

The celebration honored the long history of USM El Harrach, a club based in Algiers' El Harrach district. Supporters wanted to mark the occasion in a way that showed their love for the team. The videos shared online helped draw attention to the event, with the red smoke and bright lights becoming the celebration's main features.

USM El Harrach’s Instagram account marked the club’s 95th anniversary in a post. The message linked the club’s history to Algeria's and paid tribute to people from the area who took part in the country’s fight for freedom.

The club’s supporters are known as the Kawassirs. Their strong connection with the team has remained important even during difficult seasons. A similar celebration took place in November 2024, when fans marked the club’s 93rd anniversary with fireworks along the Oued El Harrach river. Algerian sports outlet DZfoot covered the event and shared footage of the celebrations.

What is USM El Harrach? A look at the Algerian soccer club

USM El Harrach, also known as Union Sportive de la Médina d’El Harrach, is a soccer club based in the El Harrach district of Algiers, Algeria. The team is also known as USMH. According to the club's official anniversary message published on October 31, it was founded in 1931.

The club's traditional colors are yellow and black. According to the historical records published by the Rec.Sport.Soccer Statistics Foundation (RSSSF), USM El Harrach won Algeria's top league title in the 1997-98 season. The club also won the Algerian Cup twice, in 1973-74 and 1986-87.

USM El Harrach has also faced difficult seasons and moved between Algeria's top division and lower leagues. According to the Algerian Football Federation's competition records, the club was competing in Ligue 2 during the 2026-27 season.

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