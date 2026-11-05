“The only thing worse than being fed a pile of st is being asked to swallow it”: Nancy Mace reacts to Nancy Lacore replacing her House seat

Nancy Mace walks off the House floor before a vote on the Republican budget plan - © Getty Images

Nancy Mace walks off the House floor before a vote on the Republican budget plan -

The blue wave that emerged in the 2026 midterm elections also engulfed South Carolina, where Annie Andrews flipped the Senate seat by defeating Senator Darline Graham. The same pattern was observed in the House seats, when Nancy Lacore took over Nancy Mace's seat in the 1st District.

Nancy Mace had joined Piers Morgan on Piers Morgan Uncensored for an election night special. As the South Carolina polls were being counted, Mace expressed her disappointment about Democrats flipping her Congressional seat as well, saying:

"I just found out we're losing my seat. I won my seat two years ago by 18 points, so when I decided not to run for reelection, I thought I was leaving it in good hands. So, I'm very worried about my home state in South Carolina right now. And I'm seeing all these races, but the only thing worse than being fed a pile of s**t is being asked to swallow it."

According to her bio on the US Navy military website, Nancy Lacore is a retired vice admiral in the Navy, whose last appointment was as the Chief of Navy Reserve in 2024. Lacore has accumulated roughly 1,300 flight hours during her military career.

Nancy Mace called Annie Andrews' Senate victory "un-f**king-real"

Elsewhere on Piers Morgan Uncensored special, Nancy Mace's reaction to Annie Andrews being projected to win South Carolina's seat also stood out. As soon as Morgan revealed that the Senate seat was projected to go to Andrews, Mace said:

"Un-f**king-real... We haven't had a Democrat since 1998. He was a blue dog Democrat. He was a friend of mine, Fritz Hollings... He was a great human being and a great American."

Mace went on to claim that Andrews' victory wasn't credited directly to her, adding:

"This is not a vote for Annie Andrews. This is a vote against a coronation. This is a vote against nepotism... South Carolina, quite frankly, is notorious for not wanting to be told what to do. We fired the first shots in the Civil War; we are independently conservative. We have a cultural history of not wanting to be forced into something we don't want to do."

Andrews' election as the new Senator of South Carolina has come as a surprise, marking the first time the state has chosen a Democrat Senator in the last 28 years, BBC reports.

When Annie, who is a pediatrician, delivered her victory speech on Tuesday, she described it as a "clear message" sent by South Carolina, that said: "this Senate seat does not belong to one family, one party, or to Washington, DC."