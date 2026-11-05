Aaron Rupar calls Trump "cuckoo" for complaining about the Senate not approving the Sunshine Protection Act the day after the midterms

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as the last piece of steel is hoisted for construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

U.S. President Donald Trump watches as the last piece of steel is hoisted for construction of the White House ballroom during an event on November 04, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

Independent journalist Aaron Rupar has criticized President Donald Trump for renewing talks to end daylight saving time via his Sunshine Protection Act just one day after the midterm election results. On November 4, one day after the midterm election in which the Republicans suffered a landslide loss, Trump bashed the Senate for not approving the Sunshine Protection Act, complaining about early sunsets.

Aaron Rupar shared a screenshot of the Truth Social post to his X account and labeled the president "cuckoo" for bringing it up so soon after the election, saying:

"The guy is cuckoo. Imagine being in his position and giving a rip about this right now."

The House of Representatives passed the Sunshine Protection Act earlier this year, but the Senate has yet to pick it up. In his Truth Social Post, Trump called the act the "I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act" and griped about the sun setting at 5:06 pm.

He also said he didn't want to "make a big deal" out of it before the election and added that "everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place," continuing:

"Too bad the Senate has not yet approved the Sunshine Protection Act or, the I Don’t Want to Change My Clocks Anymore Act. It’s so dark outside, so early (Sunset was 5:06 P.M., and it was dark by 5:31 P.M. — Isn’t that ridiculous?). Just a few days ago it was so nice and sunny at this same time. In addition, everyone’s been running around changing their clocks all over the place."

Trump admitted that while the country had "far bigger priorities," he would continue fighting for the act, adding:

"I didn’t want to make a big deal out of this prior to the Election because I didn’t want to have certain Senators lose their Race, in a landslide, but it is too bad they can’t get it done. The House sent it over to the Senate with great bipartisan support, numerous times (308-117), but the Senate didn’t take it up. We have far bigger priorities, but I will keep fighting for this! President DONALD J. TRUMP."

The Sunshine Protection Act passed in the U.S. House with a 308–117 vote

On July 14, 2026, the Sunshine Protection Act, sponsored by Representative Vern Buchanan, was passed in the U.S. House of Representatives with a bipartisan vote of 308–117. The House said the bill, numbered H.R. 139, would "eliminate the time, hassle, and cost involved in changing clocks twice a year, saving Americans hundreds of millions of dollars in value annually."

However, according to The Hill, the Senate has not passed the bill, which faced opposition from other politicians. Representative Mary Gay Scanlon and Representative Pat Harrigan advocated for the Sunshine for Our Kids Act to establish a permanent standard time that followed the current norm from November to March. They argued that more sunlight in the evenings might make kids leave for school in the dark.

This is not the only time Trump has spoken about the Sunshine Protection Act in the past month. He addressed the act at a rally in Mississippi on October 26 and said changing the time on clocks was “ridiculous” and “drives everyone crazy, which nobody wants to do anymore.”

In a Truth Social post earlier that month, he also claimed that more sunlight in the evenings meant less crime, adding that changing the time "costs our Country a fortune, is bad for Crime, stress on people, Sports, and just about everything else you can imagine."

According to NBC News, Trump also appeared to share the phone number of Tom Cotton, a Republican Arkansas Senator who opposed the act, on Truth Social. He told Arkansas residents to call Cotton and let him know the bill "would be a GREAT Bipartisan WIN for the United States Senate." In another post, Trump added:

“Everybody in Arkansas, Tom Cotton, a friend of mine, is holding up a very important Bill. It’s called, ‘The Sunshine Protection Act’ or, ‘We Don’t Want to Change Our Clocks Twice a Year Act.’ For some reason, Tom is stopping the Bill and, in the Senate, it’s very easy to do, it only takes one! It should pass overwhelmingly, in a Bipartisan fashion."

Daylight Saving Time ended in the United States on November 1, 2026.