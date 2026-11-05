Pope Leo XIV welcomes Bob Dylan to Vatican as their shared musical connection comes to light

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 04: Pope Leo XIV poses with the American singer Bob Dylan during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace on November 04, 2026 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool) - Source: Getty © Getty Images

VATICAN CITY, VATICAN - NOVEMBER 04: Pope Leo XIV poses with the American singer Bob Dylan during a private audience at the Apostolic Palace on November 04, 2026 in Vatican City, Vatican. (Photo by Simone Risoluti - Vatican Media via Vatican Pool) - Source: Getty

Bob Dylan met Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on November 4, 2026, according to PBS. He was there during a break from his concert tour in Italy. As reported by The Vatican News, the American singer-songwriter and Nobel Prize winner, who is 85 years old, went to the Apostolic Palace for a short private meeting.

As reported by the Associated Press, the Pope gave Dylan a rosary as a welcome gift, then gave him his autobiography, Chronicles: Volume One. Their connection became even more interesting when Leo mentioned Dylan's anti-nuclear protest song from 1963 in a piece about ending global nuclear arms races. The singer has a long history with Christianity and the Catholic Church, including meeting Pope John Paul II in 1997.

What happened during Pope Leo XIV's meeting with Bob Dylan at the Vatican?

According to The Vatican News, on November 4, the meeting took place at the Apostolic Palace. Dylan showed up wearing a black sweatshirt with a hood over his head. Greetings, a bit of small talk, and the giving of gifts were all part of the meeting.

The visit was planned while the singer was on tour in Italy. He was with Rev. Antonio Spadaro, an official from the Vatican, and Andrea Monda, editor of the Vatican newspaper L'Osservatore Romano. According to AP, Spadaro said that Dylan wanted to meet the Pope.

How did Bob Dylan's music become part of the Pope's message about peace?

The connection between Bob Dylan and Pope Leo XIV began publicly before their meeting. In the preface to Disarmed and Disarming: Peace Is a Gift, which came out in July 2026 from the Vatican Publishing House, Leo talked about Dylan's song Go Away You Bomb, which was written in 1963.

According to The Vatican News, the piece was never officially recorded or put on an album. Its original manuscript wasn't made public until it was found in 2013. The Pope used the song to stress how dangerous nuclear weapons are and how important it is to fight against the idea of rearming the whole world.

Their religious and musical link goes beyond the anti-nuclear composition. AP reports that Father Spadaro said Leo, who was born Robert Prevost in Chicago in 1955, knew Dylan's music as a child. In the meantime, Dylan wrote a song, I Dreamed I Saw St. Augustine, about the life of St. Augustine. It was on his 1967 album John Wesley Harding.

Pope Leo's spirituality comes from the Augustinian religious tradition, so St. Augustine is very important to him. These ties help explain why people outside of the music business were interested in their meeting.

In 1997, Dylan sang in front of Pope John Paul II at the 23rd National Eucharistic Congress in Bologna, Italy. As per The Vatican News, Dylan sang three songs, one of which was Knockin' on Heaven's Door. After the service, he went up to the papal stage and greeted John Paul II.

During his speech, the Pope talked about Bob Dylan's famous song "Blowin' in the Wind." He used the song's questions about life to talk about Christian faith.