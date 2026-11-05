Chicago Med season 12 episode 5 recap: Wu wins chief resident as a kidnapping case unravels

Chicago Med season 12 - Source: Instagram/@nbconechicago © https://www.instagram.com/p/DfWH7lIDK2h/?hl=en&, img_index=2

Chicago Med season 12 - Source: Instagram/@nbconechicago

In Gaffney Medical Center in Chicago Med season 12 episode 5, "Baptism by Fire," a petrified kid is brought in by Dr. Annie Wu, and a trio of burn victims arrives with a terrifying story of captivity. While what seems to be an injury sustained after running away from home turns into an interstate kidnapping case spanning decades and a family living in fear, Wu and Dr. John Frost square off for chief resident, and Sergeant Trudy Platt examines a cold case she's been chasing for years.

Based on Rotten Tomatoes' episode guide, the episode will feature the mysterious details surrounding the injured boy, the arrival of the burn victims, and Platt pursuing a long-standing cold case. By the time the episode concludes, the doctors are confronting the long-term consequences of abuse, while Wu hits another important career milestone.

Max's secret angel is revealed to be a terrifying find

At first, Dr. Annie Wu and Dr. John Frost have a hard time working together because they are both vying for the chief resident role. The two's work begins to shift when Wu entrusts seven-year-old Max, who's been brought to Gaffney with a head injury, to Frost. When Max fears his parents will discipline him because of the accident, the physician finally wins him over by talking to him through a picture book, as per One Chicago Center's recap.

Max describes the strange woman as his secret angel. After speaking with Max, Daniel Charles learns that she came to save him and that she had told him to run. Though there's little to suggest she is being abused, Wu can see Max's mother appears scared of his father. She refuses to discuss her worries with Frost, who replaces reason with competition.

Separately, three women are hospitalized when they set fire to an underground bunker to get out, and when Sharon Goodwin and Sergeant Trudy Platt investigate, they realize that they're connected to Missy Nelson's kidnapping, decades earlier. The young woman, who was only a teenager when she was taken, would be in her thirties today if she were still alive. As Celebrity Dirty Laundry reports, the three women's testimony would ultimately connect their kidnappings to the family of Max's father.

The truth is horrific. Max's father is the man who put the women in chains, and Esther is the missing Missy Nelson. Missy has been in captivity for decades and is mentally attached to her kidnapper, making her response to a possible rescue more difficult.

The battle becomes more dire when it is learned that Max has gone missing from the hospital. Frost finds the father trying to make his escape with the boy, and police get involved. The father is taken into custody, but Esther gets hit by a car and sustains life-threatening injuries. According to One Chicago Center, Dr. Mitch Ripley pulls Wu from Esther's room after Wu's fury toward the patient impairs her medical judgment.

The probe also identifies Max's biological mother as Joanna, another prisoner who was speaking to him through a hole in the wall. She was separated from her newborn son some days after his birth and then covertly took on the role of the voice Max was prepared to follow to safety. Still, Joanna's health takes a turn for the worse when doctors learn she is going through multiple severe withdrawals from an unnamed drug given by her abuser.

Wu finally contacts Missy on her own terms, something the police investigators could not do. Drawing on what seems to be her own sorrow, she persuades Missy to disclose the type of drug that Joanna takes. Frost arranges an encounter between Joanna and Max that does not reveal the injured woman's appearance to the child, and they communicate sobbingly through the partition as Dr. Daniel Charles assures them that they will make a future together.

Wu nabs the Chief Resident role as the case turns bleak

The case's personal fallout extends beyond the initial scariest moments. As Joanna recovers from her ordeal, she's got a long road ahead to repair her relationship with Max. Isabel can go home to her family, but Beatrice was still in critical condition after starting the fire to free the captives; Celebrity Dirty Laundry states that she remained in a coma and was not doing well, and that she later passed away.

Wu's challenge with Missy further unveils the emotional pain that she has been holding back. For all her fighting, she's also dealing with internal anger, and the fight reflects that her seemingly closed personality was probably harboring her own painful experiences, something that Frost picks up on but doesn't push Wu to explain.

In the final moments of the episode, Wu manages to get the chief resident position. Frost congratulates her, and their stilted interaction seems to be the real beginning of a friendship between the doctors. As One Chicago Center's recap notes, Platt and Goodwin do the same for a long-running missing-person case.

Baptism by Fire ties a young girl's baffling warning to a decades-old murder, but also teaches Wu and Frost a tough lesson in teamwork. The hour ends with a light at the end of the tunnel for Joanna and Max, even though the brutal end for Beatrice reminds us of the never-ending toll that their captors continue to exact.