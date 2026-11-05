Thomas Massie says the only way he won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment against Pete Hegseth is if the defense secretary resigns

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Halloween event hosted by first lady Melania Trump at the White House on October 29, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty © Getty Images

U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth attends a Halloween event hosted by first lady Melania Trump at the White House on October 29, 2026 in Washington, DC - Source: Getty

Thomas Massie, Kentucky's Republican Representative, has reportedly launched a plan to trigger a vote to impeach Pete Hegseth, the Secretary of Defense, after the Republican Party's wipeout loss in the midterm elections on November 3. This came after multiple high-ranking Republican politicians, including President Donald Trump and JD Vance, conceded that the United States' war with Iran played a part in the GOP's loss.

On November 4, CNN reported that Massie was spearheading a plan to impeach Hegseth, and multiple GOP sources expect the vote to pass after Congress returns next week. Massie confirmed his plans to impeach Hegseth in an X post, saying the only way to stop him from releasing the articles of impeachment is if Hegseth resigns.

"There is one contingency in which I won’t reintroduce the articles of impeachment: Hegseth resigns," Massie wrote.

Massie is not the only politician targeting Hegseth in the aftermath of the midterm election. Jason Crow, Colorado's Democratic Representative, took to X on November 4 to post a video that listed his reasons for "going after" Hegseth, which included his alleged incompetence, corruption, and threats to livestream executions.

"I’m going after Pete Hegseth. Not only is he incompetent and corrupt, but he is undermining our national security and the safety of our troops. Everything from threatening to do live executions via live stream to disparaging women and folks of color and undermining our national security at every turn. I'm going to be relentless, night and day, to get him out of the Pentagon and to restore the culture of respect and diversity within our military," Crow said.

Donald Trump defended Pete Hegseth amid reports of his impeachment

According to Reuters, President Donald Trump reportedly defended Pete Hegseth amid reports of his impeachment, saying the Secretary of Defense was "doing a very good job" when asked whether he had plans to replace him during a press conference on November 4. However, a Trump advisor claimed that Hegseth "could be on the chopping block" because of the war, saying, "Someone is going to get blamed for this, and you know it's not going to be him (Trump)."

CNN also reported that Trump was fond of Hegseth, with an anonymous official telling the publication:

“Just two days ago the president was in the room with him [Hegseth], telling him, ‘You’re my best guy. You’re the best guy I have.'"

Multiple sources told CNN that Pete Hegseth allegedly played a vital part behind the scenes in spurring the United States war against Iran, claiming that he "oversold the US’ ability to win the conflict quickly and easily." A former senior Pentagon official told CNN, "This [the war] has been primarily a Department of War-led effort because you chose to take military action to resolve a foreign policy matter.”

According to The Hill, Trump named Hegseth as a main advocate of the conflict at a Memphis Safe Task Force roundtable in Tennessee on March 23, saying, “Pete, I think you were the first one to speak up, and you said: ‘Let’s do it, because you can’t ⁠let them have a nuclear weapon.’”

JD Vance admitted the GOP lost the election because of the war

Both Donald Trump and JD Vance have admitted that the war and its consequences on gas prices in the United States deterred multiple people from voting for the Republicans in the midterm elections. In his lengthy X post on November 4, Vance wrote that "the reason we lost is the war," adding:

"Anyone pushing amnesty is lying to you. The reason we lost is the war. The president himself said so last night. If you'd like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so. Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that's at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost. And any honest conversation about where we go from here must start there," Vance wrote.

Meanwhile, Trump agreed with him during a subsequent press conference, saying Vance's post was "largely true." However, he added that he would do it again if he had to. Many Republicans felt Pete Hegseth was the obvious target for Trump to blame for the midterm loss, with one Republican telling CNN that Hegseth was allegedly "either dishonest or incorrect" about "timelines, goals and objectives since the beginning.”

Meanwhile, Sean Parnell, chief Pentagon spokesman, told CNN that Hegseth "will not back down or be deterred by politicians seeking to score partisan points or launch phony investigations where no wrongdoing exists.”

“We will continue to drive President Trump’s agenda at the Department of War — despite threats of sham witch hunts from Democrats — and Secretary Hegseth is 100% committed to leading the Department until the end of President Trump’s term in office,” Parnell added.

As of this writing, Pete Hegseth has not officially commented on reports about a vote for his impeachment, nor has he responded to Thomas Massie's calls for him to resign.