“Clear your schedule for some gym”: Greg Bovino body shames Democrat Illinois Rep over “clear your schedule” jab amid ICE misconduct probe

Former US Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has body-shamed Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez on X - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Former US Customs and Border Patrol Commander Gregory Bovino has body-shamed Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez on X - Source: Getty

Former US Border Patrol Commander-at-large Gregory Bovino recently body-shamed Democratic Congresswoman Delia Ramirez on X. The ex-USBP officer made the remarks in response to the politician’s jibe about a potential probe into ICE misconduct.

According to NBC News, Democrats gained control of the House and the Senate in the midterms, while Illinois US Representative Delia Ramirez won her reelection bid. Following her party’s electoral performance, the congresswoman hinted at forthcoming investigations into the Department of Homeland Security and its components.

Rep. Ramirez mentioned the current and former DHS secretaries, Markwayne Mullin and Kristi Noem; White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller; White House Border Czar Tom Homan; and Greg Bovino. She tweeted:

“Noem, Markwayne, Miller, Homan, Bovino, what’s up? Clear your schedule.”

Greg Bovino responded to the tweet and wrote:

“Honey, slow your totalitarian roll. Citizens don’t answer to communists in this country as much as you seem to believe that. A bit high and mighty are we; a swan-like song of a bonafide elitist.”

Bovino seemingly turned his response into an advertisement for his own alcohol brand, Commander’s Choice, before body-shaming Congresswoman Delia Ramirez by asserting:

“...Take a sip of Americana and check yourself. Don’t worry, it’s keto friendly, except you’ll need to clear your schedule for some gym time for that to work.”

According to the Associated Press, Bovino retired from the US Border Patrol earlier this year after joining the law enforcement agency in 1996. Per CBS News, he served as USBP’s commander-at-large for months before being removed after the fatal shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti in Minneapolis in January.

AP reported that Bovino retired as the chief of the Border Patrol’s El Centro, California, sector in March. According to the Chicago Tribune, the USBP officer was under internal investigation when he retired. The outlet reported that Bovino was being investigated over the “allegations of misconduct,” per a Customs and Border Protection email.

Congresswoman Delia Ramirez previously vowed to hold Greg Bovino and Kristi Noem accountable, while voicing her anti-DHS stance

In September, the Chicago Tribune reported that the former Border Patrol officer was facing an internal investigation in March, when he retired. US Representative Delia Ramirez reacted to the report on X and quoted a tweet from The New Republic to proclaim:

“‘Retirement’ won’t be a free pass to escape accountability for violating our rights.”

Ramirez vowed:

“Mark my words, we will hold Noem, Bovino, and everyone involved in inflicting violence accountable and dismantle DHS!”

Last December, when Bovino was still a part of the Border Patrol, Congresswoman Ramirez moved to subpoena the officer to answer questions before the House Committee on Homeland Security, according to a media release from House.gov.

The press release further slammed Greg Bovino for allegedly overseeing a “lawless campaign of terror in Chicago,” referencing his agency’s law enforcement actions. According to the House.gov media release, the congresswoman alleged:

“Bovino and CBP agents used riot control weapons at least 49 times across 18 incidents since October 1, violated court injunctions and agency rules, and lied to the court about incidents where civilians' lives were endangered.”

The media release also highlighted Congresswoman Ramirez’s previous demands for the resignation of then-DHS Secretary Kristi Noem. According to a video tweeted by the Democrat in December 2025, she declared the Department of Homeland Security the “single greatest threat to public safety.”

In the clip, Ramirez reiterated her allegation about the DHS agents using riot control weapons on various occasions. The video captured the congresswoman calling on the committee to subpoena Bovino while repeating her demand for Kristi Noem’s resignation.

According to The New York Times, Trump eventually fired Noem in March 2026 and replaced her with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin. The former DHS secretary was appointed as US Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, per Reuters.