"This is not an evening to remember" - Ben Shapiro says the midterms were a "wipeout for Republicans" and there was "no way to sugarcoat that"

US Right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during the CPAC Argentina 2024, Conservative Political Action Conference, on December 04, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Source: Getty © Getty Images

US Right-wing political commentator Ben Shapiro speaks during the CPAC Argentina 2024, Conservative Political Action Conference, on December 04, 2024 in Buenos Aires, Argentina - Source: Getty

Conservative political commentator Ben Shapiro said that the midterm elections were a "wipeout" for the Republicans after the Democratic Party won both the U.S. House and Senate, and flipped historically red states including Texas and Kansas. The elections, held on November 3, resulted in the Democratic Party gaining control of Congress after a high-stakes race between major candidates.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Shapiro joined the All-In podcast on election night to share his opinion about the results. He joked that he "picked the wrong week to stop sniffing glue."

“This is not an evening to remember. I think that, honestly, the president said going in that the election was going to be a referendum on him, act like he’s on the ballot, and I think that, you know, the president was kind of on the ballot... It’s a wipeout for Republicans. There’s no way to sugarcoat that. And again, if you’re looking at it across the map, that bodes pretty ill for 2028," Shapiro said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Shapiro added:

“If this were just the case of a few outstandingly bad Republican candidates losing, like Paxton in Texas, for example, or if it were just a matter of an outstanding Democrat candidate winning somewhere, like Josh Turek in Iowa, … but the fact that South Carolina is going, you basically have an empty suit in South Carolina losing.”

Shapiro, who currently resides in Florida, also pointed out that the state stayed red by a very small margin, noting that Angie Nixon, Florida's Democratic Senate candidate, lost by just two points. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Nixon, whom Shapiro called a "full-scale nutcase," lost the senatorial race to Republican Ashley Moody.

Ben Shapiro reacted to the midterm election results with a meme

Ben Shapiro's only reaction to date on X after the midterm results came in was a meme from the sitcom Community, in which Donald Glover's character, holding pizza boxes, walks into a room of utter chaos and a burning fire. Shapiro captioned the post:

"Just checking in to see how things are goi--"

Before that, on X, Shapiro uploaded a clip from his podcast urging people to vote. In the clip, he detailed the consequences of the Democrats winning the U.S. House and Senate, alleging the country would face "economic uncertainty," military defunding, and no new Supreme Court justices who cared about the Constitution, with the biggest one being "preparation for total Democratic third worldism" and "woke radicalism 2.0."

Shapiro called the 2026 elections "the most important midterm election of our lifetime," saying the consequences could either be catastrophic or the "pathway to success for the next generation." Additionally, in the post's caption, he wrote:

"Tonight’s election MATTERS. It will either set the groundwork for a Democratic Party revival – in all of its most radical forms – or it will signal that the Trump realignment has legs. GO VOTE. And don’t listen to the demoralization agents, Right and Left, who tell you that it doesn’t matter."

President Donald Trump told The New York Times that he was "absolutely willing to accept" the midterm election results, saying, "We’ll, you know, look forward to working with them [the Democrats]. We’ll probably work something out.”