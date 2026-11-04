"Today, football doesn’t matter": FC Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz breaks his silence following the tragic passing of Jesús de Miguel

FARO, PORTUGAL - JULY 17: Lautaro Spatz of Villarreal CF in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Villarreal CF at Estadio Algarve on July 17, 2026 in Faro, Portugal - Source: Getty © Getty Images

FARO, PORTUGAL - JULY 17: Lautaro Spatz of Villarreal CF in action during the Pre-Season Friendly match between SL Benfica and Villarreal CF at Estadio Algarve on July 17, 2026 in Faro, Portugal - Source: Getty

On the evening of November 3, 2026, FC Andorra defender Lautaro Spatz spoke for the first time about Jesús de Miguel's death. The Argentine center-back posted a long message on Instagram after staying silent in the hours after the news broke. As reported by AS, he described the effect on the squad and defended teammate Jesús Owono.

The collision happened on November 2 during the Segunda División match between Tenerife and Andorra at Estadio Heliodoro Rodríguez López. The score was 2-2 in stoppage time when Jesús Owono came out to clear a long ball and hit Jesús de Miguel near the halfway line. Medical staff treated the 30-year-old Tenerife forward on the pitch for several minutes. He then suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance while being taken to Hospital Universitario Nuestra Señora de Candelaria. According to Reuters, Jesús de Miguel died on the morning of November 3.

Spanish authorities opened a routine investigation, as required for any non-natural death. As per BBC Sport, police examined the circumstances of the challenge that saw Jesús Owono receive a straight red card.

Spatz was on the pitch when the incident occurred. As per AS USA and translations shared by X users, he wrote:

"There are moments when football stops making sense. Moments that stay with you forever and make you realize just how fragile life can be. What we experienced is something none of us will ever forget. A tragedy that has left us completely devastated, speechless, and struggling to put our sadness into words"

He then offered condolences. Lautaro Spatz stated:

"First and foremost, I want to express my deepest condolences and all my love to Jesús’ family, friends, and loved ones. I also want to extend those thoughts to the entire Tenerife family and the wider football community. "

The squad remained shaken. He added:

"Since yesterday, everyone in the FC Andorra squad has been shocked, heartbroken, and deeply affected by what happened. It is a tragedy we never could have imagined experiencing on a football field."

Spatz also mentioned Owono. He wrote:

"I also want to say a few words about my teammate, goalkeeper, and friend, who has been profoundly affected by what happened. Those of us who know him understand the kind of person he is, how much he is suffering right now, and that he would never intentionally harm anyone."

He closed the post by setting football aside. Spatz finished:

"In football, freak incidents can happen, but no one could ever imagine one ending with such tragic consequences. Today, football doesn’t matter. All that remains is to stand together in grief, show the utmost respect, and send all our strength to the family and everyone suffering through this terrible loss. Rest in peace, Demi."

Jesús de Miguel's final season with Tenerife

Jesús de Miguel Alameda was born on 21 September 1996 in Madrid. As reported by Sporting News, he spent most of his career in Spain's lower divisions before a strong 2023-24 season with Castellón brought promotion and a move into professional football.

He joined Tenerife in 2025. As per Marca, Jesús de Miguel scored regularly in the promotion campaign and became a key player in the side's return to the Segunda División. Known as Demi, he and his partner María had a daughter in 2025. As reported by El País, the family requested privacy after his death.

Authorities are still reviewing the circumstances of the collision. As per CNN, the High Court of Justice of the Canary Islands confirmed that an investigation proceeds automatically in such cases. Owono deactivated his Instagram account after receiving online abuse once the match was abandoned.

Andorra owner Gerard Piqué posted a brief message of sorrow. As reported by Reuters, he wrote that he was sorry and wished Jesús de Miguel rest in peace. The Spanish Football Federation postponed several fixtures in the immediate aftermath.