“I don’t view it as a hit on me”: Trump responds to Democrats’ midterm gains while claiming his presidency had its “greatest two years”

President Donald Trump - Source: Getty © Getty Images

President Donald Trump - Source: Getty

After a fiercely contested midterm campaign, Democrats secured sweeping majorities across Capitol Hill, flipping control of both the House of Representatives and the Senate, CBS News reported. With Democrats now controlling both chambers, the election created a divided government that will alter the legislative course for the remainder of Donald Trump’s presidency.

Network projections showed Democrats made big gains. Despite this, the president sounded defiant in a post-election TV interview. Speaking to Fox News in a video shared by the media outlet on YouTube, he said:

"Congratulations to the Democrats; they did a good job. They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it, but I don't view it as a hit on me. I think we've had the greatest two years in the history of the presidency in terms of the economy, in terms of all the things that we've done."

Facing a democratic sweep: Trump asserts executive authority, attributes losses to energy costs

When asked how he would work with a Democratic-controlled Congress, Trump dismissed concerns about a political deadlock, saying he could use his executive powers to encourage both parties to reach an agreement. According to a video Fox News shared on X, he said:

"It's been done before, as you know, numerous times. And it's a power of veto. It's one of the stronger powers that a president has, and they'll send over things that are insane, and I'll veto them. And after a couple of months of vetoes, they'll call, and they'll say, 'How do we get this stuff done?' And we'll work together.”

Trump pointed to outreach from Capitol Hill and said that several Democratic lawmakers were already eager to speak to him. He added:

"You know, I have a lot of friends that are Democrats, believe it or not. I've already spoken to some of them. I've had four calls from meaningful Democrats and people, two senators and three congressmen, actually, so it's a total of five, and they have three waiting to call me.”

Reflecting on the election outcome during the Fox News interview, Donald Trump identified voter sensitivity to energy costs as a primary factor in the down-ballot losses, acknowledging that rising gasoline prices clouded an otherwise thriving domestic economy.

He said the higher fuel costs were connected to his administration’s actions against Tehran. Trump explained that while voters supported efforts to stop Iran’s nuclear program, they found it hard to deal with the immediate rise in gas prices.

Nevertheless, Trump said that history would prove his foreign policy decisions were right, calling the short-term economic pain necessary for long-term security. When asked if he would accept the results despite these setbacks and the Democrats’ new control of Congress, Trump said he accepted the outcome.

Stay tuned to Primetimer for more developments on the 2026 US midterm elections.