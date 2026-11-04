Laura Ingraham says the "idea that Democrats care about gas prices is ludicrous" after Republicans lose the Senate and the House majority

Harold Ford Jr., Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Laura Ingraham, Kayleigh McEnany and Robert Wolf during a segment on FOX News Channel's "Democracy 2026: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 03, 2026 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Harold Ford Jr., Dana Perino, Brit Hume, Martha MacCallum, Bret Baier, Laura Ingraham, Kayleigh McEnany and Robert Wolf during a segment on FOX News Channel's "Democracy 2026: Election Night" at Fox News Channel Studios on November 03, 2026 in New York City - Source: Getty

On Fox News' Democracy 26: Election Night, Laura Ingraham criticized the Democrats' policies surrounding gas prices. According to a clip Ingraham shared on X, she said:

"The idea that Democrats care about gas prices is ludicrous, OK? Their policy is to remove gas-powered cars from our economy."

She added that the Democrats would also likely remove gas-powered stoves. According to Ingraham, the Democrats did not have the motto of raising Americans' "standard of living." She believed they had a different agenda that would prevent someone like Donald Trump from being successful in the future.

"It's about remaking America, shredding the Constitution, packing the court, to make it impossible for Republicans to ever have a clear majority, or certainly anyone like Donald Trump, of being successful again," Ingraham added.

Laura Ingraham further claimed that Democrats would wage a "war on fossil fuels." She added that their aim was to raise gas prices, not lower them. Ingraham also had a suggestion for Trump. She urged him to avoid distractions for the next two years and focus completely on the economy.

Laura Ingraham says that there is "public frustration with the Iran conflict"

Laura Ingraham further shared her insights on the elections. According to the Fox News host, the Iran conflict had raised frustration among many Americans. According to a clip Ingraham shared on X, she specifically mentioned Darline Graham. She said Graham faced difficulties even though she had received an endorsement from Donald Trump in the past.

"There is public frustration with the Iran conflict... Lindsey Graham was obviously a big foreign policy hawk… I think the voters probably just believe she was a blueprint of Lindsey Graham on the issue that is the toughest for Republicans right now," Ingraham said.

According to Ingraham, Darline struggled to answer a few "fundamental questions." While Laura Ingraham praised Donald Trump, she questioned his decision to endorse Lindsey Graham's sister, Darline Graham. Ingraham claimed that it was always a "risky" move to endorse a relative of someone "who had a big personality and a big presence." She added,

"It was a risk. I thought it was not the right call, but the president's political judgment has been, almost always right."

Meanwhile, Donald Trump has reportedly started blaming the candidates following their loss, even though he had chosen them in the first place. According to Fortune, he had picked candidates like Ken Paxton, Darline Graham, Mike Collins, and Michael Whatley. Democrats won in the states where those candidates ran.

The results prompted Trump to share a post on Truth Social on Tuesday.

"If Greg Abbott, the Governor of Texas, hadn't become a RINO in the last six months of his Political Life, he wouldn't have lost. He went back to his original formula, and it wasn’t pretty!" he wrote, according to USA Today.

The Democrats have reportedly gained control of both the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in the 2026 midterm elections.