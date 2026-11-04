"At least he didn't ask for $5": Jessica Tarlov fires back at Trump after Greg Gutfeld reads POTUS text rant mocking Fox host

Jessica Tarlov attends Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jessica Tarlov attends Fox News' "The Five" at Fox News Studios on June 28, 2023 in New York City - Source: Getty

Donald Trump recently sent Greg Gutfeld a text, criticising fellow contributor Jessica Tarlov while the Fox News host was on air.

The incident unfolded during the Tuesday, November 3, episode of The Five, when Gutfeld noticed a text message from the president appear on his phone while on air alongside co-hosts Jessica Tarlov, Emily Compagno, Jesse Watters and Dana Perino.

"We're talking about getting political texts, you wouldn't believe this one I got from somebody called the president!" Gutfeld said, according to a clip from the episode shared on X by @Acyn.

Reading the message aloud, Gutfeld revealed that President Trump had called Tarlov "the worst" while discussing falling prices compared with the Joe Biden and Barack Obama presidencies.

"Greg, tell Tarlov, who is the WORST – and worst is in capitals – 'gas prices are lower than they were for Biden and Obama and they allowed Iran to have the nuclear bomb,'" the president's message read, according to Gutfeld.

The text continued:

"Furthermore I inherited the worst prices and inflation in history from Sleepy Joe,'" the president added. "'Prices are heading down FAST' – all caps – 'just like all other prices and so is inflation which is 1.7% for the last three months, and there will be no nuclear 'bomb.' Bomb is in quotes. 'President DJT.'"

In response, Tarlov urged Gutfeld to "just press 'Stop'," before quipping, "At least he didn't ask for $5."

President Trump called Jessica Tarlov "dumb as a rock"

On the same day, Trump again called out Tarlov on Truth Social, claiming he could not "stand" her voice, while watching the pre-election results on Fox News.

"Watching the Pre-Election Results on FoxNews, but I can't stand Jessica Tarlov's voice — DUMB AS A ROCK, but it's the voice that gets me. Have to go somewhere else until that LOSER is off the air — I'll be back later! President DONALD J. TRUMP," he wrote on Truth Social.

Trump subsequently criticised the network's midterm election polling, describing its surveys as the "worst" and accusing it of framing questions as a "hit job."

"The FoxNews Poll, always the worst, is so insulting with the questions they ask. Every question is a hit job, and every answer is "BULLS*IT!" This has been going on for years," he wrote on Truth Social.

The 47th U.S. president continued his criticism of the network in another Truth Social post, claiming its ratings had suffered a 27% decline because "they're spending too much time covering the Trump Deranged Democrats," and arguing that the network, rather than his own political standing, is responsible for the declining ratings.

He further maintained that his popularity and polling numbers were stronger than ever, while citing a "new CNN poll."

"My numbers are better than they have ever been. The new CNN Poll stated that "TRUMP" is at 99% among Republicans and, among Republican Presidents, "TRUMP" is at 53%, compared to Ronald Reagan at 18%, and Abraham Lincoln at 8%! Fox knows this, and so does everyone else!" he continued.

Fox News has not yet responded to the President's remarks.