Tomi Lahren says Democrats flipping the Senate and the House "aren't surprising" because "many Americans feel abandoned"

Conservative Political commentator Tomi Lahren attends the "Death Of A Nation" Premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Conservative Political commentator Tomi Lahren attends the "Death Of A Nation" Premiere at Regal Cinemas L.A. Live on July 31, 2018 in Los Angeles, California - Source: Getty

Conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren recently shared her thoughts on the Democratic Party winning a majority in the U.S. House and Senate after the midterm elections. The Democrats took control of Congress after winning both the House and the Senate, including in Republican-held states like Kansas, Iowa, Ohio and Texas.

Lahren shared her reaction on X. She wrote:

"The results aren’t surprising. It’s all about 'what have you done for me lately' and many Americans feel abandoned. Small town folks can’t afford these fuel prices and don’t give a s**t about some aspirational regime change in the Middle East. They want to afford things. That’s it. Republican controlled Congress gave us tax cuts then did…nothing. They couldn’t even get basic voter ID."

Lahren also claimed that Republicans did not get "crushed" because "illegals were deported," adding, "In fact, the “worst of the worst” cherry picking caused the bulk of the confrontations." However, she remained optimistic that the Republican Party would emerge successful in the two years leading up to the 2028 presidential election.

"America First. It’s that simple," she added.

Tomi Lahren suggested the United States-Iran war cost Republicans the election

Tomi Lahren, who closely followed the midterm elections and commented on the results on her X account, blamed the United States' war with Iran for the Republicans' loss in an X post. She dismissed the claims that deportations were the reason for the GOP's loss and wrote:

"Republicans aren’t getting trounced because we deported too many people. It’s the war and we all know it."

On X, Lahren also posted her predictions before the final results were announced. In her predictions, she hoped Republicans would win in Texas but noted the competition was "too close for comfort." Ultimately, the Democrats won a historic victory in Texas, with James Talarico becoming the first Democrat since 1988 to win a Senate seat in the red state. According to the BBC, Talarico celebrated his win at his official watch party, saying,

"We just took back Texas."

Meanwhile, Lahren correctly predicted that the Democrats would win in Iowa and Kansas. Adam Hamilton, a pastor, became the first Democrat to win a Senate seat in Kansas in 94 years. According to AFP, President Donald Trump congratulated the Democrats on the win, saying the candidates did a "good job" during a phone interview with Fox News Democracy 26.

The president also said he was committed to working alongside the Democrats but warned them he would not hesitate to exercise his power to veto their bills, saying:

"Well, I say this: congratulations to the Democrats. They did a good job. They've been looking for this one for 11 years, and they finally got it. But I don't view it as a hit on me... I can work with them on many things... They can send over, you know, 50 different great bills that they're all excited about, and I send them back with a nice stamp -- 'veto.'"

Additionally, Donald Trump wrote on Truth Social that the Republicans would have won the midterm elections by a "landslide" if his name had been on the ballot, the Daily Beast reported.