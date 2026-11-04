Mason Thames lands the iconic Robin role in Dynamic Duo, a role DC bosses say he was "just obsessed" with

Mason Thames - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Mason Thames - Source: Getty

DC Studios has welcomed its new Robin. Mason Thames, widely praised for the live-action adaptation of How to Train Your Dragon, has been cast in Dynamic Duo. He will be voicing Dick Grayson in the film.

DC Studios co-head Peter Safran recently confirmed the news. Speaking to Collider, the DCU boss, who oversees several projects alongside James Gunn, said Thames has been cast as the character whose alter ego is Robin, as well as Nightwing.

Safran said:

“He's a wonderful young actor, but boy, did he want this. He was just obsessed.”

During the interview, the DCU co-head also said the team always wants to welcome“volunteers and not recruits to be part of the DCU, to be part of DC Studios, and Mason always wanted to be Dick Grayson."

Recalling the audition, Safran said,

“He came in, and auditioned the s**t out of it, and was awesome.”

Safran then added that when Thames visited the DC Office, the actor was accompanied by his father.

“We’ve got tons of great archives and stuff in there, and wanted to take a picture of everything and with everything. He's a fan."

For those who don't know, Dynamic Duo will be a unique film, fusing CGI animation with stop motion and even puppetry. Talking about the filming process, Safran told Collider that DC Studios will use “Swaybox technology.” He also mentioned that it “is as original today as Pixar was when it did Toy Story."

“Even though it's puppets with an overlay of CGI, the fact that it's shot with real cameras brings a visceral nature to the action in a way that I don't think animation itself ever can really capture. I think it's really unusual and cool, and it’s a great way to tell a story, ” he said.

Mason Thames is set to play Robin in Dynamic Duo

Audiences will see Mason Thames's character's childhood and his path to becoming Nightwing. Dynamic Duo will focus on the very early phase of Dick Grayson’s life. According to IGN, the duo in the movie will be Grayson and Jason Todd.

Dynamic Duo is expected to hit the big screen on September 22, 2028, according to IMDb.

Keep following Primetimer for more updates.