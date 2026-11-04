What is Paris Jackson’s net worth? Details explored as she seeks $600 million transfer from Michael Jackson’s estate to family trust

Paris Jackson attends the BoF500 Gala - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Paris Jackson attends the BoF500 Gala - Source: Getty

Paris Jackson's net worth gets renewed interest amid the ongoing saga of her late father Michael Jackson's estate and her latest request to the judge that could balloon her and her two brothers' wealth when the time comes. Per Celebrity Net Worth, Paris Jackson's net worth as of November 2026 is $150 million. Her wealth primarily comes from the financial benefits she got from her late father's multi-billion-dollar estate alongside her own career as a singer, actress, and model.

However, Michael Jackson's only daughter could stand to gain even more in the coming years if the court grants her latest request. Per publications like People and Entertainment Weekly, Paris Jackson reportedly made a new court filing on October 29, requesting Michael Jackson's estate to distribute $600 million to a family trust for her and her brothers.

The court documents reportedly alleged that Michael Jackson's estate continues to keep an iron grip over when and if the money from the estate is distributed. It noted that the estate has "produced considerable amounts of cash" over the years. But Paris Jackson alleged in the filing:

"Executors, however, have never presented any plan for funding the Michael Jackson Family Trust to the Court."

The King of Pop's children were supposed to start receiving payments from the trust when they turned 21. All three of the children, Prince, Paris, and Bigi, have turned 21, but they reportedly didn't receive their intended payments. The "outright principal distributions from the Trust" are also set to be given to the children in three parts, first when they turn 30, then at 35 and 40. Prince is set to turn 30 in February 2027. But according to the document, the Michael Jackson Family Trust has remained unfunded for 17 years since his passing in 2009.

Paris Jackson's net worth explored and what she stands to gain from the Michael Jackson family trust

Though Paris Jackson is yet to receive payments from the Michael Jackson Family Trust, she has reportedly received multi-million-dollar benefits from her late father's estate over the years, per Celebrity Net Worth. An October 2025 court filing by the executors of Michael Jackson's estate, entertainment attorney John Branca and music executive John McClain, disclosed just how much the King of Pop's children have received from his estate since his death.

Paris Jackson has reportedly received $65 million in financial benefits since her father died. Though her representative disputes the figure, the estate's attorneys described the reported multi-million-dollar benefits as cash allowances and expenses that were paid on her behalf instead of a single inheritance payment. Additional details in October 2026 revealed that the estate distributed $6.3 million in benefits to Paris Jackson in 2024 for various expenses related to property, travel, legal, and taxes.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Paris Jackson has properties in Los Angeles. She reportedly has a $2 million 7-bedroom secluded estate in Topanga Canyon, which she bought in 2017. She sold the property in 2020 for $2.3 million. Two years later, she bought a $3.77 million Hollywood Hills property.

Part of her $150 million wealth is from her modeling, acting, and singing career. Paris Jackson signed with IMG Models in 2017. She has been on the cover of Rolling Stone, worked with Bulgari, Calvin Klein, and Chanel, and starred in FOX's Star and the crime comedy Gringo. Fans may also remember her from The Space Between and American Horror Stories. Paris Jackson also signed with Republic Records in 2020, released several albums like Happiest Day of My Life, and went on tours.

The King of Pop's will notes, per Celebrity Net Worth, that 40% of his wealth will be distributed equally to his three children. Paris Jackson's wealth could increase significantly once she starts receiving the underlying principal from the Michael Jackson Family Trust, one-third of which she's set to receive when she turns 30 in April 2028.

If the requested $600 million is transferred to the family trust and divided to all beneficiaries, the three children could stand to collectively gain $240 million (40%), which means Paris Jackson's potential payoff at 30 could be around $26.7 million. That said, the estate continues to generate revenue, which would presumably increase the payouts Michael Jackson's beneficiaries could receive in the next decade or so.

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