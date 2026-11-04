"They deserve it": Matt Walsh reacts to Republicans' midterm defeat, says regular Americans "don’t worry about" Iran or White House renovations

Matt Walsh on stage during The Daily Wire Presents Backstage Live at Ryman Auditorium on August 14, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee- Source: Getty © Getty Images

Matt Walsh on stage during The Daily Wire Presents Backstage Live at Ryman Auditorium on August 14, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee- Source: Getty

Conservative political commentator Matt Walsh shared his reaction to the results of the US midterm election and blamed the Iran war for the results. As of writing, per the New York Times, Democrats are set to take control of Congress by securing majorities in both the House and the Senate. The election outcome drew reactions from across the political spectrum. The Daily Wire host, Matt Walsh, also shared his take on the results in a series of social media posts.

The conservative podcaster took to X and said Trump "launched an unpopular and pointless war" and abandoned the "America First message," which is why Republicans "are getting crushed." In a subsequent X post, Matt Walsh lashed out at GOP members, commenting:

"What do regular Americans worry about in the first five minutes after they wake up in the morning? They worry about their kids. Their bills. How they’ll afford to pay the mortgage and fill the tank. They don’t worry about Iran or renovating the White House or any of the numerous other things Trump spent the last year rambling about. Republicans did not speak to the issues that directly and immediately impact regular Americans. They did not present a compelling plan to deal with those issues. That’s why they’re getting crushed. And they deserve it."

Matt Walsh added more in another post, saying the masses are "worried about AI taking their jobs" and that Trump's response to the concern was to rename it. Walsh argued that the POTUS had "no plan" to address the issue. In a separate tweet, the podcaster took a swipe at Trump's effort to rebrand AI as "Super Intelligence."

"I have to check the exit polling but can anyone tell me what percentage of voters were primarily concerned with renaming AI to SI and making sure the White House ballroom was renovated? Oh, exactly zero percent? Wow okay," he posted.

Matt Walsh clashes with James Lindsay over his criticism of Trump's policies

After Walsh called the Iran war the "greatest political blunder" and a "catastrophically stupid decision," author and New Discourses founder James Lindsay fired back at him, accusing him of counter-signaling Trump like "deranged lunatics," creating "dissatisfaction about it," and now blaming the POTUS. Matt Walsh responded to the argument, writing:

"Yes, the unpopular Iran War is my fault, as a podcaster who opposed the war. You’re a deranged clown, James. You’ve totally destroyed whatever credibility you may have once had. You will have no place in the conservative movement going forward, not that you had any place before."

In one of his X posts, Matt Walsh stressed that Trump would now become a "lame duck" with a Democratic Congress and called on Republicans to find the "next leader of the party."

President Trump also shared his reaction to the election results in a Truth Social post. The president remarked, "I wasn’t on the ballot," and asserted that if he were, Republicans would have won "in a landslide."