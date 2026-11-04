Asmongold says he is "rage quitting" over GOP's loss, as "Trump didn't do 50 different things" including exposing the Epstein files and deportations

Asmongold rage-quits after the GOP loses majority in the Senate and the House in the midterms - Source: Instagram/ @asmongold © https://www.instagram.com/p/Cpjg-FIMo6u/?hl=en

Asmongold rage-quits after the GOP loses majority in the Senate and the House in the midterms - Source: Instagram/ @asmongold

The Democrats have flipped the Senate as well as the House of Representatives in the midterms in what is being called the “Blue Tsunami” on the internet, which is not going down well with many of the avid Trump supporters, including streamer Asmongold.

Asmongold was tuned in to the NBC News Chief Data Analyst Steve Kornacki’s coverage of the midterms as he live-reacted to the Democrats then poised to gain the majority in the Senate.

The streamer grew visibly upset as he looked at the results and eventually burst out. He exclaimed:

“I'm absolutely rage quitting. I'm so f*cking frustrated. I am so f*cking unbelievably, insanely frustrated. I am so mad. I am so f*cking mad. I think Trump didn't do 50 different f*cking things he should have done. I think he should have gone a thousand f*cking times harder. I think that he wasted his time selling trinkets and bullsh*t.”

He added:

“I think the fact that he roached out on the Epstein files and then the fact that he was like oh well we're gonna do the deportations, well wait a minute, no actually we're not because some people got mad about it. Yeah I'm f*cking mad. I'm really f*cking mad because I supported Trump in 2016. I hoped he would win in 2024. And a lot of the vision and the ideals didn't f*cking happen. They didn't f*cking happen."

He went on to blast Trump’s constant barrage of posts on Truth Social and his calls for taking over Canada, Denmark, and Greenland.

However, Asmongold concluded by saying that despite the sweeping upset in election results across the US, he doesn’t want to completely hate Trump, as he did deliver on some of the issues that he was happy about. For example, he cited the fact that the president chose to rename the Hormuz Strait "Trump American Ocean.” However, the streamer said that eventually it all became “tiresome.”

“The chickens have come home to roost. That's the way it is,” he said.

Caroline Kwan mocks Asmongold's midterm rant

Twitch streamer Caroline Kwan mocked Asmongold for crashing out over the midterm results, saying he was taking it too personally, calling it “music to my ears.” She said:

“I do love that Asmongold is acting like he's so mad over this as if he plays an important role in right-wing politics. Like he sees himself as the equivalent of Hasan in right-wing electoral politics… He probably didn't even vote. His supporters, his roaches, probably didn’t even vote.”

Asmongold’s stance on supporting Trump has been wavering over time. After Trump went to war with Iran, the streamer had a message for Trump supporters.

“Anybody saying I didn't vote for this wasn't listening. They weren't listening. Anybody who promoted Trump and was positive towards Trump, towards the election, and then they said, ‘Oh, I don't like that he's starting the Iran war. I don't like that this is wrong. You voted for this,’” he said.

He claimed that Trump had been saying that he was going to send the US into “Israel’s war” for years and had based his entire presidency on it.