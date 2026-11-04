Love Is Blind season 11 finale: What happened between Cam Halloran and Aneha Singh at the altar? Details explored

Aneha from Love Is Blind season 11 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix) © https://youtu.be/10_YCKVvyro?si=N677gNUzRT6Glm34

Aneha from Love Is Blind season 11 (Image via YouTube/@Netflix)

Aneha and Cam's relationship took a dramatic turn in Love Is Blind season 11 finale when the couple faced the question of whether they are ready to get married or not.

After going back and forth in the pods and explaining to each other where they were coming from, Aneha couldn't answer what Cam was waiting to hear at the altar.

As per Netflix Tudum, Aneha left the altar while saying that she needed more time and they did not get married.

This decision became even more important after a clip shared by @Netflix on YouTube saw Aneha and her sister talking about Cam.

Aneha's sister also said that she wouldn't be happy if Aneha married Cam and she also felt that Cam didn't love her.

Aneha asks for more time in Love Is Blind season 11

Aneha's uncertainty became clearer when they arrived for their wedding ceremony.

Although their bond was formed during the pods and they also got engaged, their relationship was soon hit with problems when they started living together, as per Netflix Tudum.

Their religious differences, their different upbringing, challenges in communicating, and disapproval from Aneha's family proved to be major obstacles in their journey to the altar.

While they appeared to be willing to work on their problems, Aneha's response to Cam's "I do" put their relationship in a tough spot.

According to Netflix Tudum, Aneha said that Cam was still her fiancé but she could not marry him as of now. Cam also got quite unsure about their future together.

She also left the altar and when they talked again, Cam was unsure about how they would move forward after this.

Aneha's sister questions her connection with Cam

In a clip shared by @Netflix on YouTube, Aneha opened up about her bond with Cam to her sister. She said:

"He will be someone I will love for the rest of my life."

Yet her sister told her to look past his compliments. She also told Aneha that people should get married if they want to stay together, not just because they like each other.

Things got a little more tense in this conversation when they started talking about a FaceTime with Cam. Aneha's sister mentioned that he seemed a little uncomfortable during the conversation. She also said:

"I think he is a genuine person. I think he is a good person. I just don't know if he is your person."

When Aneha asked her sister whether she would be happy if she married Cam, her sister replied that she wouldn't be happy. Her sister also said that she felt Cam doesn't love her.

This conversation captured the emotional rollercoaster Aneha was feeling before she decided whether or not she should get married.

Cam and Aneha opened up about their connection

In an interview with Netflix Tudum before the finale, they talked about their relationship. Aneha said:

"I am someone who needs a lot of reassurance vocally and he gave me that."

Their conversation also revealed their difference of opinion about money.

Aneha added that she was upset by their disagreement about rent because she wanted a man who could support her. Cam said that he would not be able to suddenly raise his salary to provide that support.

Cam also said that getting family approval was quite a challenging part in their relationship.

Their visions for married life had not aligned from the beginning. While leaving the altar, Aneha also did not explain why she did not want to get married. According to Netflix Tudum, she also told him that he was still her person.

Stay tuned for more such updates.