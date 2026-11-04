"Most diabolical episode of Fargo I’ve ever seen": Jon Stewart roasts Haley Stevens’s Michigan betrayal after eleventh-hour endorsement switch

Jon Stewart - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Jon Stewart - Source: Getty

Jon Stewart seemingly took a dig at Democratic congresswoman Haley Stevens on Monday evening. The talk show host talked about her endorsement switch at the 11th hour. Talking about the unexpected switch, Stewart talked about how Stevens had earlier criticised Republican Mike Rogers and even called him a nightmare.

However, things quickly changed when Haley posted a video endorsing Rogers and was seemingly filmed in her car. The talk show host couldn't help but point out the sudden switch. Stewart added:

“Is her car in a ditch? Is she endorsing Mike Rogers after getting in a car accident? Real quick, before I lose consciousness, I am endorsing the nightmare.”

While comparing it with an episode of Fargo, the show host further said:

“What the f*** happened? This is like the most diabolical episode of Fargo I’ve ever seen.”

Jon Stewart talks about a clip of Stevens alongside Rogers

The talk show host expressed his shock as he showed a clip of Haley alongside Rogers where the former complained about not being invited to any of El-Sayed’s campaign events. Taking a dig, Stewart said:

“That says why you’re mad at Abdul. But not why you’re for Rogers. Rogers is, hold on, let me find the word, a nightmare, who is against every principle you’ve worked for your entire career. I mean, at least say you were visited by three ghosts who convinced you that it turns out people don’t need health insurance. This can’t really be about getting your feelings hurt.”

While questioning Stevens’ real motives regarding the sudden switch, Stewart added:

“We all knew there was drama in Michigan when Senate candidate Abdul El-Sayed defeated Haley Stevens in a contentious primary for the Democratic nomination, but Stevens has always been very clear as to their shared goal of defeating Republican Senate candidate Mike Rogers.”

Jon Stewart has a hilarious take on Donald Trump’s speech

The Daily Show host also talked about Donald Trump’s speech, pointing out that it was all about the reflecting pool. Stewart said that just on the day before the midterms, the US President chose to make a speech at the “reflecting pool to talk about the reflecting pool.” The Daily Show host further pondered:

“No symbolism, no metaphors, just straight-up pool maintenance. That was Donald Trump’s ‘I had it cleaned’ speech, if you will.”

Other talk show hosts, including Jimmy Kimmel and Seth Meyers, also threw a diss at Trump and his speeches about how hard he has been working during the election campaigns.

Stay tuned for more updates.