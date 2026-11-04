"The Fox polls are terrible": President Trump blasts Fox News for its midterm polls, says they should get a "good pollster"

President Trump blasts Fox News for its midterm polls - Source: Getty © Getty Images

President Trump blasts Fox News for its midterm polls - Source: Getty

U.S. President Donald Trump was seemingly unhappy with the Fox News midterm polls. On November 3, he spoke to Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum on the show, during which Baier asked what his reaction was to the results. Trump said that he was a little surprised and thought the outcome would be better, given that they had done “tremendous rallies.”

He said that the rallies attracted thousands and thousands of people. Despite that, he noted that some Republican candidates also won in the election. He said he felt bad about candidates like Darline Graham. Trump said that she was mourning the death of her brother, Lindsey Graham, and campaigning at the same time.

As the conversation continued, President Trump talked about the MAGA base, saying (via X/@atrupar):

“CNN had a poll. I am at 99% approval in the Republican party, the highest ever.”

He also said:

“I shouldn’t say this, but Abraham Lincoln was at 8%. Ronald Reagan was at 13%, and Trump was at like 54%. And then I read at Fox, I am not popular. You know, I mean, the Fox polls are terrible. You ought to get yourself a good pollster.”

Bret Baier said that the election results were quite close to what the Fox polls had predicted. Trump disagreed and said that Fox's polls had been wrong about him for 12 years. However, he added that he did not care about that.

What did President Trump say about his veto power?

Elsewhere during the conversation on Fox News, Bret Baier asked Trump how he felt about working with a Democratic House and a Democratic Senate. Trump said that it was nothing that had not been done before, as he shared:

“It’s a power of veto. It’s one of the stronger powers that a President has and they will send over things that are insane and I will veto them and after a couple of months of vetoes, they will call and they will say, ‘How do we get this stuff done?’ and we will work together. You know, I have a lot of friends that are Democrats, believe it or not.”

Martha MacCallum asked President Trump what lessons he had learned from the evening and whether he would have done anything differently. She also asked how he planned to work with the other side. Trump said that Iran had played a part in the results, but he believed people understood the importance of his actions against the country.

He claimed that his actions would have a greater impact in the future because he believed Iran, which he described as a major supporter of terrorism, should not be allowed to develop nuclear weapons. He also claimed that the U.S. had almost destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities but had not finished the task. Speaking about Iran, he said:

“They have killed thousands of our soldiers, thousands of people. Hundreds of thousands. They killed 75,000 people in the last eight months.”

Trump said that previous presidents or other countries should have dealt with it earlier, but he had to take responsibility because he believed Iran was only two weeks away from developing a nuclear weapon.

He criticised the nuclear deal made by former President Barack Obama, calling it a poor agreement. He claimed that the deal could have allowed Iran to develop nuclear weapons and described its leaders as irrational.