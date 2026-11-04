Who is John Donisi? All about Gina Hinojosa's husband as she becomes the first Latina governor in Texas history

Gina Hinojosa in a rally in support of Rep. Jasmine Crockett - Source: Getty © Getty Images

Gina Hinojosa in a rally in support of Rep. Jasmine Crockett - Source: Getty

After Gina Hinojosa defeated Governor Greg Abbott in Texas's gubernatorial race in the midterm elections, the Democrat's personal life has come under scrutiny, including her husband, John Donisi.

According to The Sunday Guardian, John Donisi is a Texas-licensed attorney with a private legal practice that primarily handles real estate law as well as government-related disputes.

Donisi earned his Bachelor of Arts degree from Texas Christian University in 1989. According to Donisi's LinkedIn profile, he served as the Special Assistant to Governor Ann Richards between 1991 and 1995, after which he was the Chief of Staff for Senator Rodney Ellis for the next two years.

Donisi then joined the South Texas College of Law, where he completed his Juris Doctor degree in 1999. The same year, John was admitted to the Texas Bar and kicked off his legal career, The Sunday Guardian reports.

In 2000, John became a partner at Bickerstaff Heath Delgado Acosta LLP. Six years later, he moved to Drenner & Golden Stuart Wolff, LLP, in the same position. In 2011, Donisi joined Winstead PC as a shareholder.

According to the media outlet, John and Gina met in college, when they were both law students. Hinojosa later joined George Washington University Law School to complete her JD. After their marriage, the couple lived together in Austin and have welcomed two children - Matteo and Pablo.

Gina Hinojosa's midterm victory is a record-setting moment, as she becomes the first-ever Latina governor in Texas's history. Her victory comes as Governor Abbott conceded in an emotional farewell speech, reassuring Texas that he was leaving the state "in far better shape than it's ever been," The Guardian reports.

Gina Hinojosa revealed that Greg Abbott offered to assist her after his exit from the Governor's office

After Gina Hinojosa's victory in Texas' gubernatorial election was announced, the Democrat said in her victory speech:

"It never bothered me that they doubted me. It bothered me that they doubted us... Hundreds and millions on attack ads, written off over and over again. But Texas, my faith in you never wavered."

Hinojosa also mentioned incumbent Governor Greg Abbott for congratulating her and extending the "generous offer" to assist her with the transition, before adding:

"Now I stand before you, humbled and grateful, and in awe of the incredible grace and power of God and of Texas."

According to The Guardian, Hinojosa, who is a former Austin school board president, has maintained that she had joined the gubernatorial race to resolve public education issues.