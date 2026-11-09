📢 $139K grant boosts Priest River City Park playground

📢 $139K grant funds next phase of Priest River City Park playground

The City of Priest River has been awarded a $139,256 Idaho Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to fully fund Phase II of the City Park Playground Improvement Project.

Phase II will add:

A large, inclusive main play structure with an 8-foot climbing wall , multiple slides, and various climbing features

with an , multiple slides, and various climbing features Sun canopy shades to help protect kids from heat and UV rays

to help protect kids from heat and UV rays A seamless connection to the existing obstacle course built in Phase I

to the existing obstacle course built in Phase I Professional installation and grant administration, fully covered by the grant

This builds on Phase I, which added a 50-foot double-track zip line, swing sets, an obstacle course, and a toddler structure.

The city will now move into planning and construction, with smaller extra pieces added later using local funds and community support.

For updates, design renderings, and ways to get involved, visit the City of Priest River website.