undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Prichard
Flu shots offered at Ella Grant Elementary Nov. 13
4 days ago
Ella Grant Elementary School will offer student flu shots from Health Hero's on Friday, November 13, 2026. Students must return signed permission slips to the school by Thursday, November 12, 2026 to receive a flu shot; slips were sent home on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Ella Grant Elementary School
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.