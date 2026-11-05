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Flu shots offered at Ella Grant Elementary Nov. 13

4 days ago
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Ella Grant Elementary School will offer student flu shots from Health Hero's on Friday, November 13, 2026. Students must return signed permission slips to the school by Thursday, November 12, 2026 to receive a flu shot; slips were sent home on Wednesday, November 4, 2026.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Ella Grant Elementary School

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