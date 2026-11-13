Price is busy right now with driving and transportation work, from oil fields to auto parts and rail safety. If you like being on the road and don’t mind some physical work, there are solid options here.

Employer: National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS)

National Railroad Safety Services, Inc. (NRSS) Location: Price, UT (field work along active railroad tracks)

(field work along active railroad tracks) Type: Full-time

Pay: $28–$37 per hour, plus benefits (medical, dental, vision, life, disability, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays)

You’ll be the on-track safety lead for railroad work, setting up safety gear, talking with dispatchers and train crews, and keeping crews and job sites safe. This is a good fit if you have at least 2 years of railroad experience, can travel 50–85% of the time, and like detailed, safety-focused work.

Employer: Maverik, Inc.

Location: Price, UT

Type: Listed as Internship (but structured like a full-time driving role)

Listed as (but structured like a full-time driving role) Pay: $95K–$125K annually, plus bonuses and benefits

Drive crude oil on a long-term PM shift, home daily, with a rotating 5 days on/2 off, then 5 on/3 off schedule. You’ll need a Class A CDL with Tanker & Hazmat, at least 1 year of Class A experience, and be comfortable with manual transmission and all-weather, 24/7 operations; in return you get high pay, quarterly safety bonus (up to $8K), profit sharing, 401(k) with match, and full health benefits.

Employer: Advance Auto Parts

Location: Price, UT

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

This role mixes light delivery driving with in-store work: you’ll deliver auto parts to local shops, pick up returns, help stock shelves, and keep the store tidy. Good for someone with a valid driver’s license, who can lift up to 50–100 lbs with help, likes talking with customers, and wants flexible hours.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—good driving jobs in Price tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.