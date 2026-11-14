MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers tonight fired University of Wisconsin System Regent Timothy Nixon, effective immediately, according to a Nov. 13 press release.

The action occurred after the governor received reports that Nixon allegedly had an altercation with staff providing support for an official UW meeting.

“It is my expectation that UW Regents I appoint behave themselves with decency and decorum, and that they treat people with dignity and respect at all times," Evers said. "Unfortunately, today, a regent failed to uphold that basic standard.”

The governor, whose term ends in January, intends to allow incoming Gov.-elect David Crowley to appoint a replacement to serve the residual remainder of the term, which ends in May 2031.

Universities of Wisconsin Regent President Kyle Weatherly and Vice President Ashok Rai, issued their own joint statement in support of the governor's action.

“We stand with Governor Evers in affirming that every member of the Board of Regents must uphold the highest standards of conduct and treat others with dignity and respect," the two said in the press release.

“Serving on the Board of Regents is a privilege that carries significant responsibility," they added. "We support the Governor’s action and reaffirm our commitment to maintaining a professional and respectful environment for everyone who serves and supports the Universities of Wisconsin.”