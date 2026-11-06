AMVETS Auxiliary supports Food For Kidz

The AMVETS Post 50 Phillips Ladies Auxiliary recently donated $350 in support of the “Food For Kidz” program. In return the Auxiliary received 24 cases of packaged food that was donated. Each case holds 36 meals for a total of 864 meals.

Twelve cases went to the St. Vincent de Paul Food Pantry in Phillips; four cases went to the Catawba Food Pantry; two cases went to the Phillips Elementary School; and six cases went to the Prentice Elementary School to be used for their weekend Food Backpack programs.

Auxiliary members Pamela Goebel and Sheila Nelson made a trip over to Lakeland High School on Oct. 24 to pick up the 24 cases of packaged food. The Food For Kidz Committee, under the leadership of Lion Laura Bertch, who is the District Hunger Chair for Lions District 27C2 and her helper Meghan Anderson purchased the needed bulk food (raisin, cinnamon/oatmeal and rice/bean) for this repacking event.

The bulk food was shipped to Lakeland Union High School from Stewart, Minnesota. With the help of over 500 volunteers, more than 300,000 meals will be packaged this year.

"As always, it was a real 'feel good moment' for the volunteers, from preschoolers to retirees," said AMVETS Post 50 Phillips Ladies Auxiliary President Dolores Gradinjan. "The packaged food will be distributed to local food pantries, local weekend food backpack programs and the most needy in countries around the world."