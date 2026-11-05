Infant death to measles is Wisconsin’s first since 1990

The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reported Nov. 5 the death of an infant associated with the ongoing measles outbreak in southwestern Wisconsin. This is the first death of this kind reported in Wisconsin since 1990.

The coroner listed the immediate cause of death as measles. To protect the privacy of the family and the child, DHS will not release any additional information related to the death.

"It is with a heavy heart we are reporting the first death of an infant connected with a measles outbreak in Wisconsin in many years. My heart is broken for the family," said DHS Secretary Kirsten Johnson. "Any death of a child is a tragedy and even more so when it is related to a vaccine-preventable disease. Measles can cause serious illness and death, and it is important for all Wisconsinites to evaluate their risk and take steps to protect themselves and their family."

Measles can cause life-threatening complications including pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Although anyone can become seriously ill, children younger than 5 years old, pregnant people, and people with weakened immune systems are at increased risk of complications.

As of November 3, DHS has reported 431 measles cases in 13 counties so far in 2026. This reflects the highest number of cases seen in the state in more than 35 years. Across these cases, nine people have required hospitalization for severe symptoms. Reported case counts may not reflect the full extent of measles spread. Not everyone who becomes ill seeks medical care or gets tested, which means cases may go unreported.

DHS continues to work with local and Tribal health departments and health care partners to coordinate and support statewide response efforts. These efforts include supporting case identification and tracking, information sharing, testing, and vaccination. Since August 1, 2026, DHS has delivered 2,000 doses of MMR vaccine to local health departments in communities with confirmed cases. Over 42,000 doses of MMR vaccine have been administered by health care providers in Wisconsin during this time. Additionally, support has been provided to prevent wider spread in communities and health care.

DHS urges Wisconsinites to be proactive in preventing illness to protect themselves and their communities, The best way to prevent measles is with the measles, mumps, rubella (MMR) vaccine. Two doses are approximately 97% effective at preventing measles.

Wisconsin residents can check their vaccination records to make sure they and their families are up to date on recommended vaccinations. They can find their vaccination records online using the Wisconsin Immunization Registry at dhfswir.org/PR/clientSearch.do?language=en or by contacting their health care provider or local health department.

DHS advises anyone who has been exposed to measles to stay home. People who develop fever and rash, especially if they have been exposed to measles or are not vaccinated, should contact their health care provider. They should call ahead before visiting a clinic or hospital so steps can be taken to prevent exposing others.

For more information about measles in Wisconsin, including vaccination recommendations and current measles case activity, visit dhs.wisconsin.gov/immunization/measles.htm online.