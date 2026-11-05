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Bowling: Wednesday Night Men’s - Week 9 results
4 days ago
Phillips Lanes
Week 9 results
Nov. 4, 2026
Team: QTR / YTD
Phillips Lanes: 21 / 116.5
Rose Wreath: 20 / 157
JC Builders: 10 / 156
Westwood: 9 / 110.5
JC Builders is the first quarter winner.
Phillips Lanes – 21
High Bowler: Don Cooley, 660
Westwood – 9
High Bowler: Dan Kundinger, 458
Rose Wreath – 20
High Bowler: Jeff Baratka, 665
JC Builders – 10
High Bowler: John Podmolik, 671
High Scratch Game
John Podmolik, 264
Josh Schmidt, 254
Don Cooley, 246
High Handicap Game
John Podmolik, 312
Jeff Baratka, 294
Josh Schmidt, 276
High Scratch Series
John Podmolik, 671
Jeff Baratka, 665
Don Cooley, 660
Cam Heikkinen, 636
Josh Schmidt, 635
Allen Dassey, 603
High Handicap Series
John Podmolik, 815
Jeff Baratka, 815
Allen Dassey, 762