Bowling: Wednesday Night Men’s - Week 9 results

Phillips Lanes

Week 9 results

Nov. 4, 2026

Team: QTR / YTD

Phillips Lanes: 21 / 116.5

Rose Wreath: 20 / 157

JC Builders: 10 / 156

Westwood: 9 / 110.5

JC Builders is the first quarter winner.

Phillips Lanes – 21

High Bowler: Don Cooley, 660

Westwood – 9

High Bowler: Dan Kundinger, 458

Rose Wreath – 20

High Bowler: Jeff Baratka, 665

JC Builders – 10

High Bowler: John Podmolik, 671

High Scratch Game

John Podmolik, 264

Josh Schmidt, 254

Don Cooley, 246

High Handicap Game

John Podmolik, 312

Jeff Baratka, 294

Josh Schmidt, 276

High Scratch Series

John Podmolik, 671

Jeff Baratka, 665

Don Cooley, 660

Cam Heikkinen, 636

Josh Schmidt, 635

Allen Dassey, 603

High Handicap Series

John Podmolik, 815

Jeff Baratka, 815

Allen Dassey, 762