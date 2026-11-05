Law enforcement calls for Oct. 12-18, 2026

PARK FALLS POLICE DEPARTMENTPark Falls Police Department calls for Oct. 12-18, 2026.

OCT. 19

• 4:26 p.m., harassment complaint: unwanted name-calling.

• 11 p.m., commercial complaint

• 9 a.m., neighbor dispute; parties advised to have no further contact.

OCT. 20• assisted the Administration for Children’s Services of the Bronx, New York. with a residence check where subjects were located and residence found in good order.

OCT. 21• animal complaint: dog at large; attempting to contact owner.

• identity-theft report regarding numerous fraudulent student loan accounts in the caller’s name.

• possible harassment complaint between neighbors.

OCT. 22• 7:36 p.m., assisted Price County Sheriff’s Office with a suspicious vehicle complaint.

• car-deer crash reported; no injuries or vehicle damage, deer ran off.

• assist other agency: OWI legal blood draw

OCT. 23• 3:06 a.m., welfare check stemming from a barking dog.

OCT. 24• 5:09 p.m., extra patrol for security and suspicious activity

• assist other agency: property-damage complaint.

OCT. 25• 10:41 a.m., vehicle lockout assist

PHILLIPS POLICE DEPARTMENTThe Phillips Police Department calls for Oct. 12-18, 2026.

OCT. 19• 9:39 a.m., report for record of a trespassing complaint; person advised not to return.

• 12 p.m., two vehicle crash in the Forward Bank parking lot in Phillips.

• 7 p.m., harassment by computer complaint.

OCT. 20• 11:15 a.m., report for record: package delivered to the wrong address and believed stolen; package located officers returned it to the caller.

• 2:42 p.m., issued a citation for drinking on public ways to a man in Elk Lake Park.

OCT. 21• 7:55 a.m., EMS assist at Phillips Elementary School.

• 8:50 a.m., issued a citation for excess speed on a city highway to the driver of a 2022 Dodge following a traffic stop on County H at Beach Road.

• 2:37 p.m., assisted Fox Crossing Police Department with contacting a county resident regarding an ongoing investigation.

• 6:04 p.m., two vehicle crash reported at the Phillips Kwik Trip.

• 6:59 p.m., written statement taken regarding a harassment complaint.

OCT. 22• 12:35 p.m., issued a citation for excess speed on a city highway to the driver of a 2024 Jeep Grand Cherokee following a traffic stop on South Lake Avenue at Maple Street.

• 5:11 p.m., written harassment complaint for record.

• 11:02 p.m., report of lost dog.

OCT. 23• 9:04 a.m., trespassing complaint of unknown person on property with photo provided.

• 10:22 a.m., ATV/UTV violation for being off route and on South Lake Avenue. The operators were warned and directed to the nearest route.

• 10:22 a.m., investigating a concerned parent’s report of a juvenile sending emails to an unknown person.

OCT. 24• 6:15 a.m., cleared and secured an open door at the Phillips Municipal Building.

• 3:53 p.m., police escort for the Phillips High School cross-country team going to sectionals.

• 4:18 p.m., harassment complaint; attempting contact.

• 5:28 p.m., a Phillips gas station made a damage-to-property complaint involving a fuel pump, which turned out to be maintenance work.

• 5:50 p.m., verbal traffic warning: juvenile bicyclists failed to stop for a stop sign and entered the opposing lane; parents advised.

• 10:14 p.m., arrested an individual for disorderly conduct, battery and strangulation with a domestic-violence enhancer after responding to a domestic disturbance call.

OCT. 25• 10 a.m., harassment complaint involving unwanted contact by a man to a woman and her significant other.

• 9:29 p.m., disturbing-the-peace complaint at an apartment complex where residents were warned to turn down their music volume.

PRICE COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICEThe Price County Sheriff’s Office public calls for Oct. 12-18, 2026.

OCT. 12• 6:20 a.m., a vehicle that was taken was reported not returned and was eventually made available.

• 2:40 p.m., barking dog complaint on Minnow Lake Road

• 5:57 p.m., Phillips School District reported a student had expressed threats toward the school.

• 6:04 p.m., suspicious 911 call reporting being unable to move after consuming an unidentified gummy; EMS assist.

OCT. 13• 10:15 a.m., a property owner on State Highway 182 reported observing a blue 2019 Polaris ATV trespassing.

• 12:25 p.m., harassment complaint: “off the wall” text messages.

• 2:41 p.m., a motorist reported that excessive dust from highway work was creating a visibility hazard near the Taylor County border.

• 2:50 p.m., lost/found animal: light-tan, small Yorkie-type dog reported near Railroad Avenue in Prentice.

• 3:38 p.m., dog bite to a person breaking up a dog fight; EMS assist.

OCT. 14• 9:54 a.m., assisted Park Falls Police Department with a keep the peace call to retrieve an ATV from a business where there were issues with the owner.

• 3:52 p.m., a fraud complaint regarding a computer scam with reported loss of approximately $15,000 over a course of six months.

OCT. 15• 10:43 a.m., a Kennan man reported finding a Benelli 12-gauge shotgun along the roadside and would bring it to the sheriff’s office.

• 1 p.m., a reported ongoing sex offense involving a juvenile at Prentice School District.

• 11:22 p.m., a K9 assist for a Phillips Police Department traffic stop where the K9 alerted.

OCT. 16• 4:45 p.m., a Catawba resident complaint of missing campaign signs.

• 9:33 p.m., a crash detection reported on Sugar Bush Road via iPhone satellite emergency alert; EMS assist with Park Falls Ambulance Service and Park Falls Fire Department.

OCT. 17

• 5:57 p.m., assist other agency: missing juvenile reported; juvenile located before officers arrived.

OCT. 18• 2:32 a.m., assisted Park Falls Police Department with a reported domestic disturbance involving screaming, fighting and objects thrown.

• 6:11 p.m., assisted Park Falls Police Department with a call from a woman who requested assistance leaving a residence safely with children.

• 7:26 p.m., a Prentice resident requested an extra patrol regarding a black Dodge Ram that was driving excessively fast on Bennett Road, refusing to provide space for pedestrians and kicking gravel onto their children.

OCT. 19• 8:22 a.m., trespassing of cabin property complaint with concern of an attempted break-in.

• 9:53 a.m., an individual spoke with an investigator regarding domestic disturbance in the town of Flambeau.

• 12:25 p.m., a a Fifield resident reported that a piece of mail with another name for his address was a possible repeated identity theft situation.

OCT. 20• 12:19 a.m., a deputy reported that someone had damaged a freshly graded roadway.

• 6:23 a.m., non-injury crash, vehicle in ditch, near Price/Oneida County line.

• 7:05 a.m., a Prentice resident reported a man was discharging his firearm on the roadway in front of the property just as he did prior to deer season in 2025. The caller said the man should not be discharging the gun there when he did not own land on either side of the road.

• 11:56 a.m., Price County Highway Department reported that a motorist had struck and damaged a piece of equipment just east of Prentice. There was no injury or traffic hazard.

OCT. 21• 4:01 p.m., assisted Wisconsin State Patrol with conducting a search.

• 6:03 p.m., a motorist wanted to report a crash that happened earlier in the Phillips area.

• 8:49 p.m., an anonymous caller wanted to report alleges child abuse and neglect.

OCT. 22• 12:36 a.m., an OWI investigation followed calls from motorists and residents about a swerving vehicle that was referred from Taylor County Sheriff’s Office because the vehicle was now in the State Highway 86 area. The motorist drove into a wooded area behind a residence and became stuck on an ATV/UTV trail. Officers walked the driver to the squad care and conducted a field sobriety test.

• 12:53 p.m., a trespassing complaint from a Phillips area resident regarding cameras capturing an unknown vehicle on the property for a short time.

• 1:22 p.m., assisted Taylor County Sheriff’s with a drug investigation that resulted in one arrest.

• 5:06 p.m., a Prentice motorist reported being in a two-vehicle property damage crash with no injuries. Assisted Wisconsin State Patrol.

• 8:04 p.m., an Ogema resident reported that her daughter had run over a fallen road barrier and became stuck.

OCT. 23• 12:36 a.m., a motorist reported having fallen asleep at the wheel and crashed into the ditch and the truck caught fire. He was experiencing side pain. Park Falls Ambulance Service, Fifield First Responders, and Fifield Fire Department No. 1 responded. Price County Highway Department to clean up the ditch and the Department of Natural Resources was notified.

• 8:04 a.m., Prentice School District reported a possible theft of a chromebook laptop.

• 8:47 a.m., a motorist reported hitting a deer in the town of Spirit. There was no injury but the vehicle may not be operational.

• 12:12 p.m., a property owner in Ogema reported the theft of two deer stands.

• 5:22 p.m., several fire and medical units responded to a crash alert from a phone but no vehicle was located.

• 7:11 p.m., harassing text messages complaint by a Catawba resident.

OCT. 24• 6:14 a.m., EMS assist for a Life Alert.

• 12:45 p.m., a Park Falls resident reported a lawn mower across the street sent a rock through his vehicle window.

• 6:07 p.m., Rusk County Sheriff’s Office reported a 911 call reporting a motorcycle and deer crash, with a woman in the ditch saying she was in a lot of pain. Prentice Ambulance Service, Kennan Fire Department, Catawba Fire Department, and Wisconsin State Patrol also responded.

OCT. 25• 12:59 p.m., a property owner in Prentice reported a trailer home was vandalized. He suspects a juvenile who was observed by a witness vandalizing the property earlier in the year.