Family of Pearl Harbor hero visits tribute from Phillips students

The family of a U.S. Navy sailor who received the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with a “V” for valor in combat during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor, made their first visit to a granite Legacy Honor Stone at The Highground Veterans Memorial Park, in Neillsville on Oct. 25. The stone was paid for by Phillips Middle School students more than 15 years ago.

Puccio’s son, John, and his wife Sheryl, traveled from Georgia to visit their son, John, who was taking part in management training for Chick-fil-A restaurants in the Twin Cities. They wanted to use the proximity to take a Sunday trip over The Highground and visit Syl’s honor stone, which was purchased over the course of a few years by Phillips Middle School students who had befriended Syl Puccio.

Randy Kunsch, a Phillips Middle School teacher at the time, was searching for Wisconsin veterans of Pearl Harbor, wound up in contact with Roger Hare, who authored a book about Syl Puccio, as an interested son of a fellow sailor on the West Virginia.

Puccio ended up writing back and forth to students and the idea of a Legacy Stones at The High Ground came up. Students held bake sales and fundraising events over the course of a few years and traveled to The Highground on a Saturday to dedicate the stone.

The short version of Syl’s story, as told by his son, John, Syl (Silvestro) Puccio was a U.S. Navy shipfitter who was serving at Pearl Harbor aboard the U.S.S. West Virginia at Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941. It was a quiet Sunday morning and hearing explosions in the distance before the attack reached them, he said they were puzzled as to why a military exercise would be held so close to Honolulu on a Sunday morning.

Syl went topside and heard the national anthem playing. He stood at attention without saluting because he had forgotten his cap. Because of this he caught a glimpse of an Imperial Japanese plane coming toward the ship and dropped the first torpedo. He shouted a warning and the blast rocked the vessel, killing a fellow sailor near him instantly.

“My father was trapped, four decks below,” John said. “He was sealed in a compartment and gas leaked in and asphyxiated three men. He and another were pulled out and were revived.”

More strikes followed and the ship began to list. The keys to the valve box were in a cabin that was too far to reach and return before the ship would list past the point of no return.

“My father grabbed a crank off a spool cable and bashed the hinges until the hinges broke off and opened the locker and they counter-flooded the West Virginia and it kept it from flipping over,” John said.

Balancing the vessel allowed it to sink straight into the shallow mud and Syl has since been credited with likely saving between 300 and 400 lives. But the story wasn’t widely told beyond the five men who were in that valve room.

Syl and the other sailors spent the day putting out fires before they were evacuated to a temporary shelter, John said. He and another sailor were ‘volunteered’ to return to continue firefighting efforts that same evening.

The West Virginia went back into service and the Japanese called it the ghost ship, because they believed all the battleships were destroyed. The West Virginia was sailed into Tokyo Bay for the surrendering ceremony.

After the Pear’ Harbor attack, Syl was reassigned to the submarine base for the duration of the war. He repaired submarines and told another story of the now famous USS Bowfin, which had sheared its conning tower off traveling underneath the USS California while coming into Pearl Harbor.

John recalled another story where Syl was alone trying to cut open a Japanese mini-sub that some feared was rigged to explode. Upon entry he pointed out that the light bulbs said they were made in Philadelphia.

Because so many years had passed and living testimony was not possible, the Navy turned to written evidence. If there had been two written reports of Syl’s actions, he likely would have received a Medal of Honor. There was one written report and so Syl received the highest honor from the Navy and Marines in 2012, where Syl said his correspondence with students made an incredible difference and actually rolled out laminated letters from the Phillips Middle School kids. That same year Syl was invited to the Honolulu Navy League Convention where he and other survivors were honored at the memorial.

John Puccio Jr., was close to his grandfather growing up. They had an affinity and he relishes those memories and the medals that were given to him by Syl.

Upon his arrival at The Highground, John Jr. said his first thoughts went back 13 years to when he brought an ice candle to the survivors meeting during the Honolulu Navy League Convention, a memoriam for Syl, who died prior to the event. Those feelings resurfaced like they were yesterday while at The Highground, he said. And it is still overwhelming.

“I mean, to watch your hero pass; you think they’re invincible, and then you recognize they’re not,” he said. “But it’s such a blessing to know that I had that time with him and got to listen to those stories and now can share with pride the story of my grandfather and what he did.”

The Highground visit turned out to be an opportunity to reflect on Syl, the grandfather, and that he still strives to be just a fraction of the man that he was. He was reassured to know that Syl enjoyed having a positive impact on the lives of other young people other than just himself, such as the Phillips Middle School students who wrote to him.

John Jr. was a middle schooler himself at the time he learned about what Syl did at Pearl Harbor. It was about the same time that the Phillips Middle School students were getting to know Syl as well.

“People ask me, who’s your hero? And he was my hero,” John Jr. said. “He would Skype and talk to my social studies classes during middle school, and he would share the story with everybody, and, you know, of course, having that in school, it just brought pride to the story and pride for my grandfather for me.”

The family would crowd around Syl, some called him Pappu, others grandfather, and listen. John Jr. recalled that Syl didn’t tell the stories with pride or nostalgia.

“He used to say, ‘the men who didn’t make it home that day are the heroes,’” John Jr. said. “And that taught and instilled integrity in our family, and that’s what I really remember more about him, just the integrity that he had.”

Ever since middle school, John Jr. would always let his history and social studies teacher know that he has plenty of material prepared for the Pearl Harbor section of World War II.

“It was always a pleasure just to share that story,” he said.

Now, it’s the little things that he remembers so fondly. Helping his shovel snow in the winter, and mowing his grass in the summer. When he went out to grab the milk for him, and the tomato garden in the backyard.

“I just think about a lot of the things that he instilled in me at such a young age and how my father is a great reflection of him as well,” he said. “Just the impact he had on our family overall. He was a wonderful man.”